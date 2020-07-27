How would you act if you knew you couldn’t fail? What would you ask if you knew you couldn’t hear “no”? Who would you approach and what would you request?

If your wildest and biggest wishes were guaranteed to be granted, you’d go get them, right? Of course you would. You’d think of new dreams and you’d keep on asking. You’d see what you were capable of. You’d get strategic about who to ask for what. It would turn into a game.

How to overcome your fear of rejection

But in reality, this doesn’t happen. Being overcome with fear of rejection stifles progress. It limits capabilities and leave you wondering what might have been. It costs champions, it curbs potential. Hardly anyone knows what they could achieve because they haven’t even asked the question. They’re afraid and embarrassed so they just make do.

The most successful people you can think of didn’t have doors magically open for them. They went out and banged them down. Hundreds were slammed in their face, but they kept on going. They knew that they were looking for the one that opened to welcome them, or at least gave them a chance to ratify their appeal.

So what’s the solution?

Overcome your fear in the long-term with a short-term game of rejection therapy. It’s a game in which the goal is to be rejected as many times as possible, and a model I heard about via Derek Sivers and, later, Jason Comely. The game can be played for any length of time, but a common challenge is 30-days. It’s a genius concept that helps de-sensitize players to rejection. It gets you used to hearing “no”. You can start small and build up: ask for a bite of someone’s sandwich or to cut in line, then scale the size of your request.

Rejection therapy is a stoic way of thinking about opportunities. It focuses your mind on the 80% you can control: what you ask for, who you ask, how and when. It leaves the remaining 20%: their response, in the hands of someone else. It also means you’re not thrown by the no, because you were expecting it. It won’t come as a huge blow or big shock, you’ll say thanks and move on to the next ask.

The rules of the game state you have to be out of your comfort zone. A rejection counts if your request is denied. It conquers your fear with tolerance training and controlled, forced exposure. Each ask builds it higher, until you are invincible.

What’s next?

Make a list of everything you’d ask for if you couldn’t hear “no”. Be specific. List the ask, the person and the way in which you’d ask. Find out how you’d approach them, and list the reasons why they might just go ahead. Dream as big as possible and be audacious with your requests. Stare at your notes and imagine hearing a yes. What would it mean for your life? Where would it lead you? What might happen next?

Assume they’ll all be turned down and decide it doesn’t matter. It’s not going to dictate your self-worth because you were expecting it. Operate based on that. Expect 100% rejection and am to win the game. Now you have no reason not to play.

Big breaks do happen and opportunities do arise. Grants are given, missions are supported, people are commissioned. Journalists are looking for stories and philanthropists are looking for worthy causes. You might be doing them a favour with your request, not the other way around.

The worst that can happen is you hear a no. The worst that could happen is you’re laughed out of town. But who cares? There are plenty of success stories that emerged after consistent rejection. Sometimes it’s a “not yet” instead of a “never”. The bigger you go with your request the crazier it will seem. The more chance of it sparking the imagination, the more chance of you being remembered, and of the response being affirmative.

Every collaboration you hear about is the result of someone floating an idea. Every new product on a shelf was the creator asking for a chance. Every up and coming artist is someone who dared to enquire. The gap between where you are now and where you could be is filled by asking the question.

