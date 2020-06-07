How To Pair Beef Jerky With Beer And Wine

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 22: Beef Biltongs hang on a rack, ready to be cut into bite-size … [+] pieces and sold, at the R & M Meat store in Butchery, South Africa, on June 22, 2006. Biltong – usually made with beef and sometimes made with exotic game – is a popular food in South Africa. (Photo by Melanie Stetson Freeman/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images)

Getty Images

Believe it or not, National Jerky Day is actually a thing. And it’s actually this Friday, June 12th. To celebrate the occasion we sat down with Glen Kohn, co-founder of his own line of dried meats called Prevail. Here he sheds some light on how to pair the proteins alongside your favorite adult beverages, namely: beer and wine.

His products are sourced from 100% grass-fed beef and come in four flavors, amped up with everything from lemongrass to peppery spice. To highlight the range of flavors he has held regular tastings built upon so-called ‘jerky flights.’ During these events grape and grain-based alcoholic beverages were consistently brought up as sensible complements. So he committed himself to the arduous research of tasting what works best with what. Even if you don’t have access to his jerky, specifically, the advice he shares below is a good primer for general combination guidelines.

Prevail Beef Jerky

Sydney Poland Studios

WINES:

“Old school Rioja tends to have that umami/savory character. Something traditional though without new oak. R. Lopez de Heredia and Bodegas Riojanas are a few of my favorite producers of old school, traditionally-styled Rioja. Beef jerky tends to be quite lean, so you can go with a wine with lots of concentration like California zinfandel, Australian shiraz, or some American Syrah. That will complement the full flavor of the jerky without having it overwhelmed by too much tannin. If you wanted to go with a Nebbiolo, look for something from northern Piemonte like Valtellina. Preferably something with some age to soften tannin and accentuate the savory umami character of the wine.”

Isolate the flavors in your jerky of choice. Often times you might find cardamom notes, for which Kohn recommends using a pinot noir to accentuate. If you prefer spice in your dried beef, pour out some Grenache to balance out the heat. For Eastern inspired flavors, including lemongrass, pull out the chardonnay to tackle those citrus notes.

BEERS:

“Original flavor jerky is going to play nicely with a well-made American lager or pilsner. Reminiscent of backyard barbecues, it’s a salute to keeping things simple. Just like the best made lagers and pilsners, simple can be highly sophisticated. Spicy jerky would pair nicely with a dry, roasty stout. These beers coat the tongue with their medium bodied maltiness but finish dry, still allowing the chili heat to sing. For more of mole vibe go for a milk stout. Our lemongrass jerky is the one that will pair nicely with the now ubiquitous and beloved hazy IPA. Hazy IPA, with its pronounced tropical and citrus flavors, will nicely echo and enhance the citrusy lemongrass kick found in our namesake jerky. If hazies aren’t your thing, try a saison.”

For umami-forward jerkies (think soy and teriyaki) Kohn recommends a creamy and smooth pilsner to elongate those mouth-watering meaty notes. In an entirely different direction, however, a tart and briny gose or a big West Cost Coast IPA will also play well here. “Have fun with it,” he adds. When you’re enjoying beef jerky and beer, that’s one piece of advice that’s practically impossible to avoid.

Prevail Jerky co-founders, Glen and Ashley Kohn with their family.