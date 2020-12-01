How to Pivot for Exponential Growth

Breaking
written by Duct December 1, 2020
Marketing Podcast with Tate Stock

Chirp WheelIn this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Tate Stock who is the founder and CEO of Chirp and Ship Stud. Tate Stock was just named to Forbes 30 under 30 and is fresh off an episode of shark tank.

Questions I ask Tate Stock:

  • What is Chirp?
  • How did you scale up and get to a million wheels?
  • How did you get to 4 million in sales?
  • When did you do the kickstarter?
  • When did you decide this was going to be a success?
  • How did you cope with growth?
  • What started Ship Stud?
  • What was it like on Shark Tank?

More About Tate Stock:

Zephyr logo

This episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast is brought to you by Zephyr.

Zephyr is a modern, cloud-based CMS that’s licensed only to agencies. The system is lightweight, easy to use, and incredibly fast. And with an array of beautiful themes to choose from, you can get your clients’ websites up-and-running quickly and with less effort. Or, if you’d rather build a custom site, Zephyr includes agency services to be your plug-and-play dev shop.

Zephyr is passionate about helping agencies create great websites for their clients. To learn more, go to Zephyrcms.com.

Free eBook 
7 Steps to Scale Your Consulting Practice Without Adding Overhead

“This training from Duct Tape Marketing has exceeded my expectations and I couldn’t be happier” ~ Brooke Patterson, VanderMedia

Source

