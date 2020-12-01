How to Pivot for Exponential Growth

Marketing Podcast with Tate Stock

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Tate Stock who is the founder and CEO of Chirp and Ship Stud. Tate Stock was just named to Forbes 30 under 30 and is fresh off an episode of shark tank.

Questions I ask Tate Stock:

What is Chirp?

How did you scale up and get to a million wheels?

How did you get to 4 million in sales?

When did you do the kickstarter?

When did you decide this was going to be a success?

How did you cope with growth?

What started Ship Stud?

What was it like on Shark Tank? More About Tate Stock:

