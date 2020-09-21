How To Protect And Grow Your Brand On Amazon

By Nick Heethuis, co-founder of GrowthFire, a platform connecting brands with pre-vetted Amazon Agencies and freelancers.

getty

How does a small to medium-sized business compete on Amazon while protecting its reputation for honesty, integrity and authenticity? As an entrepreneur, how do you protect your brand and intellectual property rights against unscrupulous counterfeiters and rip-off artists on the world’s largest and fastest-growing marketplace?

Take Advantage Of Amazon Brand Registry

Amazon Brand Registry provides a suite of powerful marketing tools to help businesses protect their trademarks, grow their brands, and reduce the potential for intellectual property rights violations by weeding out counterfeit items and unscrupulous practices by less-than-ethical vendors.

To join Brand Registry, you need to submit a registered and fully approved trademark issued by a government trademark or patent office. You need to give Amazon the registration or serial number, images of your logo and product packaging, a list of the categories relevant to your product, and a list of countries that manufacture or distribute your products.

First, some bad news: As a professional seller and brand consultant on Amazon since 2013, I can tell you the process of obtaining your trademark might take months, even though Amazon will walk you through all of the steps.

There is good news, however: In October 2019, Amazon introduced a shortcut for sellers eager to join Brand Registry but who do not yet have a trademark for their brand.

The Amazon Intellectual Property (IP) Accelerator

Amazon recognized that many businesses lack the time and resources required to navigate the sometimes-tricky bureaucratic waters of the trademark filing process. The IP Accelerator helps you get expert legal guidance to avoid mistakes (and related delays) in the trademarking process. You can obtain and protect your intellectual property rights in an easier, much more cost-effective way than jumping through all the bureaucratic hoops all by yourself.

Amazon’s IP Accelerator helps you connect with and select from a specially vetted, curated network of trusted intellectual property law firms that provide trademark registration and intellectual property services at competitive rates. Amazon has vetted these firms for expertise, experience and customer service, and they have all agreed to rates for standard services to obtain a trademark registration.

When you use one of these law firms to file your trademark application, Amazon will provide you and your brand accelerated access to brand protection in Amazon’s stores, inviting you to participate in Brand Registry while your trademark application is pending.

In other words, your Brand Registry can be up and running in weeks – without waiting months or even years for your trademark to be fully issued.

Amazon charges nothing for the IP Accelerator – it’s basically a referral service. You’ll deal directly with your Amazon-vetted IP law firm at specially negotiated flat rate fees.

You may also want to engage your IP Accelerator law firm for other intellectual property services such as filing design patent applications, applications for copyright, or developing holistic brand-protection strategies. You’ll negotiate directly with your law firm for these additional services and fees.

Consider whether Amazon’s IP Accelerator could help you obtain a trademark and protect your intellectual property rights more efficiently and economically. When you’re ready to get started, the fastest way to connect to the IP Accelerator Program is through the IP Accelerator page under the Service Provider Network found in Amazon’s Seller Central.

Using Amazon’s IP Accelerator to gain entry to Brand Registry is a smart move if you’re looking to protect, leverage and grow your brand as an Amazon seller quickly.

Source