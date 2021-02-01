How To Push Yourself To The Next Level And Achieve Success

By Josh Kohlbach, CEO and founder of Rymera Web Co, the makers of Wholesale Suite, the No. 1 WooCommerce wholesale solution.

Sometimes you know that you’re doing well. But at the same time, you also realize that you have the potential to do better.

However, the problem is that you can’t push yourself to the next level to achieve the success you deserve. Even if you try doing that, there’s a strong feeling of resistance that stands in your way as a major stumbling block.

So what do you do to overcome this situation and reach your goal? Here are four ways that can help you do that without feeling demotivated and dejected.

Get Out Of Your Comfort Zone.

Most people find it difficult to step out of their comfort zone. You’ll definitely feel safe and at ease when you’re in such a place. But not stepping out of this zone can only prevent you from changing, improving and growing.

So push yourself out of this safe place.

It can be difficult to adjust to your new surroundings in the beginning. But after a point, you’ll realize how much it has helped you grow as an individual or as an entrepreneur.

The best way to adapt to this new zone is to do the difficult and uncomfortable things as often as you can. This will help you get better at the thing you most dislike, and you’ll start seeing it as your new comfort zone.

It’s just like learning how to ride a bike.

It may not be a very good experience to fall off your bike and hurt yourself in the beginning, but once you learn how to balance yourself on the wheels, it’ll be the most fun activity for you.

Define One Goal Every Day.

Another way of pushing yourself to the next level is to set small goals.

According to a study by Michigan State University, having realistic goals that are attainable is important for achieving success in life.

By setting a goal, you can give meaning to your actions and have a purpose for achieving something higher. So set a small goal every day.

You can do that by identifying the most important thing you want to achieve for that particular day.

It doesn’t always have to be work-specific. You can choose to accomplish personal goals, too, like working on your relationships, reading 10 pages of a book, working toward getting rid of a bad habit, etc.

By the end of the day, evaluate yourself and see how much you have accomplished.

It’s a great way of staying focused on your goals, which is essential for achieving success in life.

Set Firm Deadlines.

Sometimes the best way to get your work done is to set strict deadlines.

For many of us, a deadline can be the one thing that can motivate us to deliver high-quality work. It has the power to boost your focus and make you feel more productive.

So try setting deadlines for yourself.

Although you might be overwhelmed by the compulsion to finish your task within the deadline, in reality, it is this compulsion that pushes you to achieve your goals.

Tap Your Inner Strength.

Every one of us has an inner strength that we aren’t aware of.

And most of the time, these strengths remain unknown because they are untapped. That happens because you’re more focused on your external factors, like your physical fitness, acquiring skills to be a better leader, improving your communication skills, etc.

But none of these external factors can offer you what your inner strength can.

So, try discovering what your inner strength is. The best way to do that is to train your mental, emotional and physical self.

To achieve what you think is impossible to achieve, you have to have a positive mindset and an even pace. By combining both these factors, you can easily get through the roughest of times.

Stay Physically Active.

Everybody knows the benefits of exercising. And it’s worth noting that apart from physical benefits, it has mental benefits, too.

According to Harvard, when you exercise regularly, your heart and sweat glands start pumping. This increases the size of your hippocampus — the area in your brain that aids verbal memory and learning.

But sometimes, you may be stuck in such a busy schedule that it becomes difficult to find time for yourself. So figure out other ways to keep yourself active.

Instead of sitting around all day, get up and get around. Staying in motion keeps you energized and active.

Rather than discussing important matters over email, get up and walk down to your colleagues to discuss the issue whenever possible.

Instead of driving down to the grocery store in your locality, try taking a walk.

Doing small things like this will stop you from being lazy and will help you stay enthusiastic and, more importantly, productive throughout the day.

Sometimes, you may fail to achieve your goals despite your best efforts. At such times, rather than being disappointed and disheartened, try pushing yourself to the next level.

In the process, you’ll not only achieve the best results, but you might also discover a hidden side of yourself that you were totally unaware of.

