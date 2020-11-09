How To Respond When Your Child Says Or Does Something That Doesn’t Align With Your Values

As a Whitnell SVP, I build custom wealth strategies for successful, time-starved PE, VC & Sr. Execs with complex financial and family lives.

Parents want their children to have the opportunity to do better than they’ve done. I know I certainly do. However, I’ve noticed a situation that many of my successful clients find difficult to address. At some point, their children do or say something that doesn’t align with their values, financial or otherwise. Now this isn’t really a slip-of-the-tongue per se or even a swear word. It’s a statement or an act that indicates to the parent that their child really doesn’t understand their values.

This type of event usually happens when a child reaches a certain age and has become accustomed to a comfortable lifestyle that their parents worked hard to give them. They often live in a neighborhood with other successful families and get little exposure to less affluent communities. In some instances, the event was public enough that it was embarrassing for the parents. Other times, the event was private, going unnoticed by everyone except the parents.

These moments can be difficult, because they reveal things that can make you uncomfortable. They can make you feel as if you’ve missed the mark as parents. I’m not sure that’s true at all. In fact, after reflecting on some of my own experiences and many of the clients I’ve served, I’d like to put forward five ideas for addressing this situation.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Aretha Franklin said it best. Everyone wants respect. Many of the acts or statements from children that don’t align with their parents’ values seem to be about respect — for people and for money. Most children have little sense of how hard it is to earn a dollar or how to spend it wisely. Parents generally do their best to teach their children these lessons.

But children who grow up in affluent homes have almost no context for understanding this. Their needs — food, shelter and clothing — have always been provided. Many of their wants — game consoles, mobile phones, musical instruments — are also provided.

I’m not suggesting that these are mean and bratty kids who are just plain spoiled. From what I’ve seen, my clients do their best to teach their children respect. These children are often good students and are well-behaved inside and outside the classroom. But the problem is they’ve been cocooned, if you will, inside a bubble of protection and comforts. They don’t realize what life is like outside the bubble.

This is often quite different from how their parents grew up. Many of the clients I serve did not come from money or a comfortable home life. In fact, these experiences so motivated them to work hard and take risks that they often don’t seem to realize just how successful they’ve become. Deep inside, they’re still earning it and feel like it could all go away if they don’t keep striving for it. Unlike their children, these parents are almost never truly comfortable.

Five Guiding Principles

If you or someone you care about is facing this situation, here are five suggestions that can really help:

1. Recognize the moment. These moments are an indication that there is a gap between the way you view the world and the way your child views the world. These gaps are normal between generations, but that doesn’t make them easy. Parents often wonder how two people from the same household have such different views. This is also the moment to recognize that you’ve actually done your job quite well. The bubble you’ve built is working. It’s just working too well.

2. Ask yourself some questions. I often find that people can’t quite put their finger on why their child’s act or statement bothered them. So start by asking yourself what you didn’t like about it. Why did it bother you? What value do you feel was violated in that moment, and why does that value matter to you? This is especially important if the word or deed wasn’t egregious, requiring an immediate response from you. The gaps that occur between the generations often develop slowly over time, like tree roots upending a section of sidewalk.

3. List your core values. I often find it’s helpful for people facing this situation to reflect on their core values and actually write them down. I know this sounds rather formal, like something you’d do at work and not at home. But it’s amazing what happens when people write down their values. The problem with values is they’re invisible, even though they shape your actions. But once you write them down, they become visible. The act of writing your values is akin to recommitting to them and clarifying why they matter. I help my clients do this today through the process of creating their family finance book.

4. Tell stories that illustrate your values. My clients who didn’t come from money have some pretty amazing stories. They persevered through challenging circumstances in which the odds were stacked against them. They developed strong character. But most of the time, I find that they don’t tell their children these stories.

Your stories are probably your single best resource for helping your children understand your values. Children probably wouldn’t embrace a conversation that starts with, “Hey, we need to talk about our values.” But they might listen to a talk that starts with, “Did I ever tell you about the time … “

5. Live it in front of them. You’ve probably heard the statement: Children learn what they live. If the only thing your children see you do is work, they just might believe the only thing that matters to you is work. If you really want your children to embrace your values, do things with them that show your values in action. Volunteer together at a soup kitchen, coach their sports team or do something that matters to all of you. The more you live it, the more they’ll learn it.

