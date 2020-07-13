How To See Comet NEOWISE, Earth’s Most Spectacular Comet Since 2007

Seen here in the pre-dawn skies above the California desert, Comet NEOWISE is about to become a … [+]
Dbot3000 / Wikimedia Commons
Every once in a while, large, icy objects pass through the inner Solar System.
C/2014 Q2 (Lovejoy) is a long-period comet discovered on 17 August 2014 by Terry Lovejoy. This … [+]
John Vermette / Wikimedia Commons
When they near the Sun, the ices sublimate, emitting volatile gases.
The ESA’s Rosetta mission had a close encounter with Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, imaging its … [+]
ESA/Rosetta/NAVCAM
Both dust and ions are blown off, creating spectacular cometary tails.
As Comet ISON passed into the inner Solar System, it developed a set of tails that pointed almost … [+]
Adam Block/Mount Lemmon SkyCenter/University of Arizona
From Earth, these comets typically appear brightest during closest approach.
This composite image from 1997 shows Comet Hale-Bopp, the last “great comet” to visit Earth, over a … [+]
Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Bright, naked-eye comets are rare, with 1997’s Hale-Bopp serving as our most recent “great comet.”
Comet McNaught, as imaged in 2006 from Victoria, Australia. The dust tail is white and diffuse (and … [+]
Soerfm / Wikimedia Commons
Since then, only 2007’s Comet McNaught was comparable, primarily to southern hemisphere observers.
Right now, Comet NEOWISE is at magnitude +1, but its brightness is incredibly diffuse, making … [+]
Ballota / Wikimedia Commons
But in July of 2020, Comet NEOWISE will put on Earth’s greatest cometary show in 13 years.
A telescopic closeup of Comet Lovejoy (C/2014 Q2) from January 17, 2015, showing structure in the … [+]
(Alan Dyer /VW PICS/UIG via Getty Images)
With a 6,800 year orbital period, it last appeared before the wheel was invented.
Comet NEOWISE made its closest approach to the Sun (perihelion) on July 3, 2020, and will make its … [+]
NASA
On July 3, 2020, it reached perihelion, surviving a perilous encounter with the Sun.
Shown here in the pre-dawn skies above Lick Observatory on July 7, 2020, Comet NEOWISE is about to … [+]
Elinor Gates / UCO Lick Observatory
Since then, it’s graced our pre-dawn skies, but relative motion changes everything.
Comet NEOWISE will follow the trajectory illustrated here throughout 2020, as seen from Earth, … [+]
Tomruen / Wikimedia Commons
On July 12/13, 2020, Comet NEOWISE finally becomes visible after sunset.
Although it’s brighter than all but around 20 stars, its extended, diffuse nature makes it a challenge for human eyes.
Shortly after sunset on July 13, 2020, before the sky has fully darkened, Comet NEOWISE will appear … [+]
Eddie Irizarry / Stellarium
It’s easiest to first locate with binoculars, below the Big Dipper in the northwest skies.
Photographed here over Split, Croatia, Comet NEOWISE appears far more spectacular in photographs … [+]
Ballota / Wikimedia Commons
It will peak on July 23: reaching its closest approach to Earth.
Comet NEOWISE should appear at its closest and brightest on July 23, 2020, where it appears below … [+]
Eddie Irizarry / Stellarium
For many skywatchers, it’s already humanity’s best comet since 1997.
This photograph shows Comet NEOWISE above the noctilucent clouds that appear illuminated by the Sun … [+]
Roskosmos / ISS
