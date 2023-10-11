How To Sell On The Road: 5 Essentials You Need To Know

A pop-up store is excellent if you want to sell products or services (or both) in different locations without the expense of opening several stores. You can visit regular locations in your area or travel the country searching for new customers!

Examples include food and beverages, mobile phones and accessories, and even tarot card reading services. Have you ever wondered how to open a successful pop-up store? Check out the following five essentials to help you get started:

1. A Van, Trailer, Or Tent?

How will you sell your goods and services? Some folks have vans where they can open up a hatch on one side to serve their customers. Others prefer trailers that they can tow with their vehicles.

If you want a super-affordable method compared with the above examples, consider a pole marquee and use collapsible tables to help you promote and sell your stock. Whichever option you select, choose the best you can get for your budget.

2. Electricity And Lighting

How will you power items like demo products, laptops, mobile phone chargers, and other equipment you may need to help you run your business? Also, how will you light up your workspace when it gets dark outside?

Buying a portable generator is a wise investment. Even better, consider sites where you can connect to electrical hook-up points. As for lighting, LED lighting is a fantastic choice because it’s bright, available in different styles and colours, and uses little power.

3. Card Processing Facilities

Debit and credit cards are convenient payment methods for consumers and are safer than carrying around and using cash. You need a reliable way to take card payments from your customers when you’re out on the road.

Fortunately, many options exist to help entrepreneurs like you take card payments without needing a fixed location. You can learn more about accepting payments if you’re new to card payment processing and worry you cannot offer this to your customers.

4. An Internet Connection

Having a reliable Internet connection in your pop-up store makes sense. The Internet lets you deal with customers online, promote your business live on social media, and take real-time card payments.

While it’s possible to set up a Wi-Fi hotspot on your smartphone, investing in a device that acts as a mobile Wi-Fi router makes more sense. Such devices are affordable, easy to set up, and only need a SIM card and power source.

5. What To Sell

Lastly, even if you aim to offer a service-only pop-up business, such as mobile phone repairs, selling products that complement your services is a good idea.

You’ll need to keep some stock in your pop-up store at all times, so it’s worth considering a safe and secure location to keep them. One example might be a storage box that’s hidden away from public view.

It may also make sense to have stock delivered from a local supplier if you don’t have the space (or prefer not to keep an inventory).