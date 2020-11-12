How To Spend More Time Doing Work That Actually Matters (And What That Looks Like)

STEVE WASTERVAL

As a freelancer or solopreneur, you only have so many hours in the day. You can’t magically create a 25th hour out of nowhere — and besides, you need to take some time out to sleep and eat!

That means that you have to prioritize the way you spend the hours you do have. You can’t afford to waste your time on tasks that don’t help you grow your business’s bottom line.

If you want to scale your income without giving up on sleep and free time, you need to learn to work smarter. And that means focusing your precious hours on work that actually matters, with tasks that help you reach your business goals.

Though this might seem daunting at first, this process is actually quite straightforward.

Identify Low-Value Operations (Be Honest With Yourself)

Just about every entrepreneur wastes their time on low-value operations that are the operational equivalent of junk food. These tasks can be comforting to do, because they require little to no thought (just like a candy bar can be a “comfort food” because it is loaded with sugar).

But just like that candy bar doesn’t give you any actual nutrition, these low-value operations don’t provide any return on your investment. These are the kinds of tasks that you really need to reconsider.

I’m not just talking about time-wasters like reorganizing your workspace for the millionth time. If you’re spending an hour a day on your social media accounts but you have no followers and no engagement with your posts, that’s a low-value operation, too.

This process requires that you take a step back and think through how you spend each hour of the day . Each activity needs to be evaluated to see whether it actually delivers value to your entrepreneurial efforts.

Make A Decision: Drop, Delegate Or Redesign

Once you’ve identified your low-value operations, it’s time to make a crucial decision with each one: drop, delegate it or redesign it.

“Drop it” is simple. You’re getting rid of the task altogether. You’re kicking it to the curb, where it belongs. This task has never truly helped your business, and if you’re honest with yourself, no amount of tinkering will ever make it worthwhile.

Delegating is for tasks that could be valuable to your business, but you just don’t have the time or skills to make it happen. So, give it to somebody else and make it their priority.

Finally, you can redesign the task by finding a better, more effective way of accomplishing it. Whether you’re using tools to automate some of the work or you’re changing your process, redesigning helps you spend less time on low-value tasks, while also helping them contribute more to your bottom line.

Outsource Like Your Business Depends On It (Because It Kind Of Does)

As a solopreneur, you don’t have other employees that you can pass tasks to. It’s kind of implied in that whole “solo” part of the name. This means that for the tasks you decide to delegate, outsourcing is really your only option.

Aaron Tuomala, CEO of Method Technologies , added some helpful insights on this during a recent phone conversation. Said Tuomala, “New clients often come to us after realizing they need to outsource their IT and computer networking. This could be a result of a reorganization within the company, time constraints or wanting to shift IT responsibilities to a team of outside experts.”

Continued Tuomala, “Understandably, this has contributed to our clients finding much more value in their time management, freeing up their availability to focus on their own specialties.”

Growth can’t be singular in focus — 1099 contractors, virtual assistants and freelancers you find through Fiverr or other platforms will need to get involved to take on the tasks you don’t have time for. You’ll be able to get more done and start increasing your revenue without piling on to your own workload.

Signs You’re (Finally) Doing Things The Right Way

As a solopreneur, few things are more valuable than your time. When you learn to focus your efforts on the tasks that matter most, you will have real control over how you run your business. And this will bring about some important changes.

You’ll be more decisive. You won’t constantly be making excuses to your clients (or yourself) because you ran out of time. You’ll consistently be able to get projects done on time, and deliver results at the level your clients expect and deserve.

Perhaps even more importantly, you’ll be truly valuing yourself and your own efforts. You’ll be perfectly happy to say “no” to anybody or anything that wouldn’t add value to your business or could overwhelm your working hours. You’ll put yourself first in most areas of your life. When you can start seeing these outcomes, you’ll know you’re headed in the right direction.

Time To Make A Change …

You know what comes next, right? After all, reading this article won’t do you much good if you don’t start putting these principles into action.

Start showing your business who’s boss TODAY

Sure, switching up the way you do things may seem a bit jarring at first. We all like our routines, which can make us resistant to change. But by finding new ways to manage your time, you’ll be able to work more effectively and generate the income you need to build your personal brand.

