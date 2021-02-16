How To Stick To Your New Year’s Resolutions For 2021

By Stephanie Wells, founder of Formidable Forms, a drag & drop form builder for WordPress that empowers freelancers to create form-based solutions.

If you made a promise to yourself to stick to your resolutions this year, how is it going so far?

The idea of New Year’s resolutions has been around for a while. It’s the time to start fresh, create concrete goals and contemplate the next steps of your life. It can be a great motivator for people to finally get around to doing the things they’ve always wanted to do and to commit to taking the needed actions to achieve those goals.

But what if you struggle to commit to your goals consistently throughout the year? For many, this is exactly the case. A recent study by Strava suggests that most people are likely to give up their New Year’s resolutions by January 19th. By now, that date has already passed, which means it’s time to find new ways to accomplish your goals.

If you want to reach success by committing to your New Year’s resolutions, here are a few simple ways to get started.

Break Down Your Goals

If you take on too much too soon, you’ll overwhelm yourself before you have the chance to start. It’s great to want to commit to big goals, but if you struggle to maintain them, they don’t serve a purpose.

When creating any type of goal, you want to break it down into smaller steps. As you break down your bigger goals into smaller ones, get as specific as you can. Instead of aiming to lose weight, choose a specific number and time limit for that achievement. It’s easier to hold yourself accountable and stick to an objective when you know exactly what you need to achieve.

It helps to start with the end goal and work your way back. For example, let’s say your end goal is to create a lucrative online business. That’s a pretty general goal that doesn’t give you much to work with in terms of what you need to do to get there. But, you can set a smaller goal, such as creating a business website, to start your entrepreneurial journey.

It’s easy to tell yourself that you’ll stick to the plan and get where you want to be. But it’s another ball game to create and follow a plan designed to help you achieve your goals and live the life you dream about.

Appreciate The Process

Often, people get so caught up in the hardship that comes with progress that they fail to appreciate the experience. But without practicing gratitude, you won’t be able to learn from your mistakes and use them as a guide for what not to do in the future.

Accomplishing any goal isn’t easy. It takes consistency, perseverance and lots of hard work. There’s no easy way to achieve something that’s worth doing — you simply have to do it. Although it’s difficult and can, at times, push you to your limits, it’s important to remain grateful.

Many people don’t get to do the things they want to do. If you’re able to go after your dreams and turn your goals into reality, be thankful for that opportunity. Keeping a gratitude journal is a great way to practice thankfulness and remember the reasons it’s important to keep going.

Create A Support System

When striving to reach your goals, it helps to have support around you. Those who are aware of your plans can help you stick to them so you cross the finish line. It’s also a great way to hold yourself accountable when working hard is the last thing you want to do.

Whether you share similar goals or not, having supportive people in your life to cheer you on makes all the difference. You can also create a buddy system where you and a friend update and encourage each other’s goals and progress. When you can share your accomplishments with others, it’s extra motivation to keep pushing to see the final result.

Over To You

For many people, it’s challenging to stick to New Year’s resolutions. Only a few weeks in, people tend to abandon their goals and fail to reach the place they want to be. But by following these tips, you should be able to stick to your resolutions and see them come true.

How will you achieve your goals by the end of the year?

