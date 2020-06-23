How to Succeed by Building a Community and a Strong Personal Brand

Marketing Podcast with Ramon Ray

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Ramon Ray, keynote speaker, event host, best selling author, and entrepreneur. He’s started four companies and sold two of them.

Ramon is the founder of Smart Hustle Media and is an in-demand commentator on marketing, technology, mindset, startups and more. His latest book is “Celebrity CEO – How Entrepreneurs Can Thrive by Building Community and a Strong Personal Brand”.

He’s been to the White House to present to the President’s staff; testified to Congress; graduated from the FBI Citizens Academy; and worked at the United Nations. Ramon’s interviewed President Obama in the President’s first live video chat and was with Ivanka Trump in India for Global Entrepreneurship Summit!

Questions I ask Ramon Ray:

You mentioned speaking and books, do we need to have one of those things if we are going to be celebrity CEO’s?

What is going on right now? (in reference to everything going on in America)

As an entrepreneur have you ever felt held back or you missed opportunities because you weren’t XYZ?

What you’ll learn if you give a listen:

How to define the two types of celebrity

Ramon Ray’s journey as an entrepreneur

What all business owners should or could be doing in this climate

More about Ramon Ray:

Like this show? Click on over and give us a review on iTunes, please!

This episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast is brought to you by Klaviyo. If you’re looking to grow your business there is only one way: by building real, quality customer relationships. That’s where Klaviyo comes in.

Klaviyo helps you build meaningful relationships by listening and understanding cues from your customers, allowing you to easily turn that information into valuable marketing messages.

Want to learn more? Head to Klaviyo.com/ducttape to schedule a demo.

Free eBook

7 Steps to Scale Your Consulting Practice Without Adding Overhead “This training from Duct Tape Marketing has exceeded my expectations and I couldn’t be happier” ~ Brooke Patterson, VanderMedia

Source