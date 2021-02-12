How To Use Clubhouse For Business Growth

R. Kenner French, of VastSolutionsGroup.com, is an author of two books for entrepreneurs, speaks all over the country, and loves reading.

getty

Clubhouse has all the trappings of an exclusive members-only club — just in app form. Listen in on conversations with influential entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, politicians and celebrities. Ask questions in chat rooms, and get a wealth of unfiltered information and expert advice. Host your own rooms, and hold court on practically any topic you can think of.

Everyone is talking about Clubhouse right now, and for good reason. Where else can you pop into one chat room and listen to Katie Couric chatting with Perez Hilton, then another to hear Elon Musk talking about AI, cryptocurrency and space travel? It’s fascinating and addictive, but unlike some other social media apps, it also offers tangible short- and long-term business gains.

If you haven’t heard of Clubhouse or don’t quite understand what all the fuss is about, here is a beginner’s guide to using it for learning, connection and business growth.

What Is Clubhouse?

Clubhouse is an invite-only, audio-based social media app (no videos or photos beyond profile pics) that allows users to listen in on live conversations, interviews, panel discussions and presentations within chat rooms. Any Clubhouse user can start a room about a topic they find interesting, opening the room up to guests and deciding who gets to speak.

MORE FOR YOU

Imagine each room as an unscripted, interactive podcast that’s happening in real time. You can wander from room to room, the way you would at a house party, or you can stay for hours in one that catches your attention.

The app, which launched in March 2020, is still in beta and not open to the public. To get access, you need an invitation from an existing Clubhouse user — yet its community has grown from a few thousand to several million in a matter of months.

Potential Business Benefits

As with any social media app, Clubhouse doesn’t guarantee success in your business goals, but it can be a valuable tool if you use it wisely. If you do manage to secure an invitation, now is the time to experiment with a platform that can connect you with interesting people and potentially cultivate new leads for your business. Since joining the app a few weeks ago, I’ve identified a few key benefits while exploring different chat rooms:

• Learning from experts

I’ve participated in chats about marketing, AI, finance and business, and it has been eye-opening how much free advice industry leaders give away in these casual conversations. As an entrepreneur, you can learn about a wide range of topics that can help you solve a problem or strengthen your business just by searching keywords.

• Finding people with skills you need

As you’re visiting rooms relevant to your business, you may get to know people with knowledge and experience you need. I hired a new employee after connecting on Clubhouse. I stopped by a virtual assistant chat room and explained that I was looking for someone to help our company grow our presence on the platform, and within a few minutes, several assistants had sent me messages about the services they offer. I followed up with one, and she’s now leading our marketing efforts within the app.

• Giving away free advice, getting new business

You can create your own chat rooms around your areas of expertise, whether they are one-time experiments or recurring events, and start to build a community of followers. I have started hosting daily chat rooms about advanced tax strategies for entrepreneurs, where I speak on tax topics and answer people’s questions. I’m not usually a heavy social media user, but it’s been incredibly fun and rewarding to connect with people and share information that they find useful. And as a result of these conversations, our business has gained new clients.

Tips For Getting Started

If you’re just figuring out how to use Clubhouse, start with these simple steps:

1. Join clubs and chat rooms.

Find like-minded people by joining clubs related to your interests or industry and listening in on conversations in chat rooms. Don’t overthink it; just have fun and follow your curiosity. Stay for a few minutes in a room about VC funding, product photography, podcast growth or whatever strikes your fancy, and follow people who seem interesting.

2. Aim to create value.

Pick a topic that you know a lot about and think others can benefit from, and set a time to host your first chat room. Develop a basic structure in advance so you know which points you want to hit, and be sure to include time for Q&A. Make it your goal for participants to walk away from the conversation thinking, “Wow, I really got a lot out of that.”

3. Add more engagement.

Bring in a keynote speaker who is a specialist in a certain topic, and ask them common questions you think will help others. For example, I recently brought in a tax attorney into one of my chat rooms. We talked about specific elements of the tax code that are relevant to entrepreneurs, then took questions from the audience. It was a lively and interactive discussion, and we covered a lot of issues that people wanted to address.

The exciting thing about the app is that every chat room is a living being, and you’re never quite sure where the conversation will take you. Go all in, and see how you can learn new skills, offer valuable information and gain interest in your business.

Forbes Business Council is the foremost growth and networking organization for business owners and leaders. Do I qualify?