How to Use Feedback to Succeed

Marketing Podcast with Steven Herz

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Steven Herz, President of The Montag Group, a sports and entertainment talent and marketing consultancy. He is also a career advisor to CEOs, lawyers, entrepreneurs, and young professionals. Prior to joining TMG, Steven was the President and Founding Partner of IF Management, an industry leader whose broadcasting division became one of the largest in the space, representing over 200 television and radio personalities. The agency represents some of the biggest names in sports and news media, including NBC Sports Mike Tirico, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt and Dan Shulman, and CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward.

Steven’s book Don’t Take YES for an Answer, is a self-empowerment guide to achieving your fullest professional and personal potential. Don’t Take YES for an Answer explains why excessive positive feedback limits personal and professional growth and then teaches you how to embrace hard truths and critical feedback to escape mediocrity and break away from the pack.

Questions I ask Steven Herz:

Why are you suggesting don’t take yes?

Do people want to hear negative feedback?

What is missing, why aren’t we giving feedback?

How do you filter the feedback that is qualified?

How does authority play a role in not taking yes for an answer?

What you’ll learn if you give a listen:

Why no one knows they are failing

How the bumper sticker no judgment became the norm

What type of feedback you should be looking for and who you should be listening to

How vulnerability can benefit you in your success

More about Steven Herz:

