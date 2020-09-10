How to Use PR to Build Credibility for Your Business

Marketing Podcast with Gloria Chou

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Gloria Chou, former TV producer and U.S. Diplomat, and founder of Gloria Chou PR.

Gloria has spent her entire career using various media to tell stories that create opportunity and impact. She often hear from founders doing incredible things that the reason they aren’t telling their story to a wider audience is because they think they “aren’t ready yet.”

As someone who has worked extensively with early-stage founders and have gotten their stories into top-tier outlets such as the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal before they are even funded or launched, she has discovered that this is the #1 limiting belief that stands between where they are now, and where they would like to go.

Her approach to PR is unconventional and unlike anything you’ve seen, because she created them out of necessity. She has never worked at an agency or never had industry contacts or relationships with journalists when she began, and have never spent a penny on ads or sponsored content to this day. She learned how to “hack” her own PR by cold calling/emailing thousands of editors and learned what works to create her winning methods she now teaches to early-stage founders.

Questions I ask Gloria Chou:

In this day and age what is PR?

Has blogging changed the role of accredited journalists?

How do you break through the clutter when pitching?

What role does a press release play?

What you’ll learn if you give a listen:

The role of PR is to build credibility

How to connect with journalists

How to tailor your pitch

How press releases can turn into exclusives

More about Gloria Chou:

