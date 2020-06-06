Home Business How To Watch Or Live Stream UFC 250 Prelims
How To Watch Or Live Stream UFC 250 Prelims

written by Forbes June 6, 2020
Alex Caceres faces Chase Hooper on the prelims of tonight's UFC 250 pay-per-view card

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 05: Alex Caceres poses on the scale during the UFC 250 weigh-in at UFC APEX … [+] on June 05, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

The UFC is in Las Vegas tonight for the UFC 250 pay-per-view event. In the headlining contest, UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes puts her belt on the line against former Invicta FC 145-pound champion Felicia Spencer.

The co-main event pits ex-UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt against Raphael Assuncao. 

Another important bantamweight matchup precedes the Garbrandt vs. Assuncao scrap. That bout pits No. 2 ranked Aljamain Sterling against No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen.

UFC 250 also features a bantamweight matchup between rising star Sean O’Malley and veteran competitor Eddie Wineland.

Before the five-fight pay-per-view card take place, there event features seven prelim bouts. At the top of the prelims, Alex Caceres faces Chase Hooper in a featherweight scrap.

Caceres, who has alternated wins and losses over his past six fights, looks to put together two consecutive wins for the first time since 2016. Hooper, who is 20 years old, made his UFC debut in December. He scored a first-round TKO win over Daniel Teymur in that bout.

Also on the prelims, No. 13 ranked UFC middleweight Ian Heinisch faces Gerald Meerschaert.

HOW TO WATCH OR LIVE STREAM UFC 250

UFC 250 takes place tonight at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view. ESPN and ESPN+ carry the prelims and ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass broadcast the early prelims. 

UFC 250 Pay-Per-View Card (ESPN+)

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Raphael Assunção vs. Cody Garbrandt  

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen  

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin  

 Eddie Wineland vs. Sean O’Malley  

UFC 250 Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN+)

Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper  

Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert  

Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher  

Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo  

UFC 250 Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass / ESPN+)

Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez  

Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark  

Evan Dunham vs. Herbert Burns

