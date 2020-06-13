Home Business How To Watch Or Live Stream UFC on ESPN 10 Prelims
written by Forbes June 13, 2020
Charles Rosa and Kevin Aguilar meet on tonight's UFC on ESPN 10 prelim card.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 12: (L-R) Opponents Charles Rosa and Kevin Aguilar face off during the UFC … [+] Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on June 12, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The UFC is in Las Vegas tonight for UFC on ESPN 10. The fight card takes place at UFC Apex and his headlined by a women’s flyweight matchup between former title challenger Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo.

The co-main event is a middleweight grudge match between Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori. These two have been booked before, but the fight fell through when Roberson fell ill. That did not sit well with Vettori and the two nearly came to blows at the fighter hotel in Florida, where that meeting was booked to take place.

Eye and Roberson both came in overweight. Eye was a quarter pound heavy, while Roberson checked in 4.5 pounds heavy for the 185-pound matchup.

The fight to watch on the prelims is the lightweight matchup between Charles Rosa and Kevin Aguilar. Rosa began his career on a 9-0 run. Since then he has alternated wins and losses over his past seven fights. Rosa is coming off a one-sided loss to Bryce Mitchell in May. 

Like Rosa, Aguilar had a strong start to his career. He was 15-1 and a former LFA champion when he signed with the UFC. Aguilar won his first two UFC bouts, but he is now on a two-fight losing skid.

How to Watch or Live Stream UFC on ESPN 10

UFC on ESPN 10 takes place tonight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

UFC on ESPN 10 Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo 

Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori 

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Gustavo Lopez 

Andre Fili vs. Charles Jourdain 

ordan Espinosa vs. Mark De La Rosa 

UFC on ESPN 10 Preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Mariya Agapova vs. Hannah Cifers 

Charles Rosa vs. Kevin Aguilar 

Julia Avila vs. Gina Mazany 

Tyson Nam vs. Zarrukh Adashev 

Jordan Griffin vs. Darrick Minner 

Christian Aguilera vs. Anthony Ivy

