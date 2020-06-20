How To Watch Or Live Stream UFC On ESPN 11 Fight Card

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 25: Curtis Blaydes reacts after his knockout victory over Junior … [+] Dos Santos in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at PNC Arena on January 25, 2020 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 11 fight card features a nicely stacked main card. All six fighters in the top three bouts are ranked in the top 15 of their division. The two opening fights on the main card have their own intriguing story lines.

The headlining bout of Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 11 fight card, features a matchup between two top-10 ranked heavyweights. In that contest, Curtis Blaydes, who is the No. 3 ranked fighter in the official UFC heavyweight rankings, meets the No. 7 ranked Alexander Volkov.

In the co-main event, Josh Emmett, who is the No. 8 ranked fighter in the featherweight division meets No. 10 ranked Shane Burgos.

Before the top two bouts of the night take place, No. 6 ranked women’s bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington faces the No. 10 ranked Marion Reneau.

Opening the main card of UFC on ESPN 11 is a 160-pound catchweight bout between Jim Miller, who makes his record-tying 35th walk to the octagon to face Roosevelt Roberts.

Following the Miller vs. Roberts matchup is a welterweight scrap between Belal Muhammad and Lyman Good. Good is fighting for the first time since he recovered from COVID-19.

How To Watch or Live Stream UFC on ESPN 11:

UFC on ESPN 11 takes place tonight at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. ESPN broadcasts the entire event. ESPN+ also streams the complete fight card.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov

Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos

Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau

Belal Muhammad vs. Lyman Good

Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Clay Guida vs. Bobby Green

Tecia Torres vs. Brianna Van Buren

Marc-André Barriault vs. Oskar Piechota

Cortney Casey vs. Gillian Robertson

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Lauren Murphy

Austin Hubbard vs. Max Rohskopf

