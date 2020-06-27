How To Watch Or Live Stream UFC On ESPN 12

CALGARY, AB – JULY 28: (R-L) Dustin Poirier punches Eddie Alvarez in their lightweight bout during … [+] the UFC Fight Night event at Scotiabank Saddledome on July 28, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC is in Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC on ESPN 12 fight card. In the main event, former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier faces Dan Hooker in a 155-pound scrap.

Poirier put together a memorable run between February 2017 and April 2019. During that time he went 5-0-0-1 and won the interim 155-pound title. During that stretch he defeated two ex-UFC champions, one ex-World Series of Fighting champ and a current UFC titleholder. After his win over featherweight champ Max Holloway, which earned Poirier the interim lightweight crown, Poirier’s winning ways ended when undisputed lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Poirier in the third round of their September matchup.

Like his UFC on ESPN 12 opponent, Hooker has been on an excellent run. Hooker has one loss between June 2017, when he returned to lightweight from featherweight, and February 2020. That setback was a December 2018 TKO loss to Edson Barboza. Hooker is 7-1 during that time. His most recent outing was a February “Fight of the Night” bonus-winning split-decision victory over Paul Felder.

In the co-main event, Mike Perry looks to end his two-fight losing skid when he faces Mickey Gall in a welterweight scrap. Gall looks to go on his first UFC winning streak since he opened his career with the promotion on a 3-0 run in 2016.

At the top of the prelims Luis Pena looks for his second win of 2020 when he faces Khama Worthy in a lightweight scrap. Worthy is on a six-fight winning streak. He made his UFC debut in August 2019 with a first-round TKO win over Devonte Smith.

How to Watch UFC on ESPN 12:

UFC on ESPN 12 takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. ESPN broadcasts the entire event, which also streams on ESPN+.

Main Card:

Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

Mike Perry vs. Mickey Gall

Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene

Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus

Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser

Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa

Prelim Card:

Luis Peña vs. Khama Worthy

Takashi Sato vs. Jason Witt

Kay Hansen vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Jordan Griffin vs. Youssef Zalal

