How To Watch Or Live Stream UFC On ESPN+ 30: Deiveson Figueiredo Vs. Joseph Benavidez

NORFOLK, VA – FEBRUARY 29: (L-R) Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo touch gloves prior to … [+] their flyweight championship bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Chartway Arena on February 29, 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

At the end of tonight’s UFC on ESPN+ 30 fight card, each UFC weight division should have a champion.

Last week Petr Yan captured the vacant bantamweight title with a TKO victory over former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo. Tonight, Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez meet for a second time, hoping to win the vacant flyweight strap.

The first time these two met, Figueiredo missed weight for the February matchup. Figueiredo scored a TKO win over Benavidez that night, but since he weighed in at 127.5 pound he was ineligible to take the belt home.

Both men made weight for the rematch.

The co-main event of tonight’s fight card sees Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight scrap. Hermansson was working his way up the rankings last year. He was on a four-fight winning streak before Jared Cannonier knocked him out in September. Gastelum has had a rough go of things as of late. He is on a two-fight losing skid, dropping bouts to Israel Adesanya and Darren Till.

How to Watch or Live Stream UFC on ESPN+ 30:

UFC on ESPN+ 30 takes place tonight at Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The main card streams on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

UFC on ESPN+ 30 Main Card:

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

UFC on ESPN+ 30 Preliminary Card:

Khadis Ibragimov vs. Roman Dolidze

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Joseph Duffy vs. Joel Álvarez

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Malcolm Gordon vs. Amir Albazi

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Sergey Spivak vs. Carlos Felipe

