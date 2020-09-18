This Is How To Write A Brochure For Your Business

A brochure can be an extremely strong marketing tool, letting readers know about your product or service in a handy guide. Yet done wrong, it can make your company look cheap and unprofessional.

So how do you do it correctly?

Below, we provide help and advice on making a brochure.

Follow our tips on how to write a brochure for a professional-looking product that will make your company shine.

Plan Your Brochure

The first thing is to plan your brochure.

Though you know it will be a great marketing tool, you have to decide what you are going to put in it.

Will the brochure be about your whole business? Or will it focus on a particular aspect or product range?

Decide on this before, and make a note of what will be on each page.

Then identify your target audience based on gender, age, income, and other factors you should know from your marketing.

This should help shape the language, formatting, headlines, and design of your brochure.

Create Catchy Headlines

You do not have long to grab the attention of a reader.

That is why headlines need to be attention-grabbing and eye-catching.

Always let them know what the chapter underneath is about.

Try to do this while also inviting them to be a part of what is going on. Using questions is a great way to do this.

How to Write a Brochure

Brochures are quick and snappy, so you need to let readers know how they will benefit from your business or product quickly.

Revise your writing two or three times, eliminating any unnecessary words and sentences.

If you need to use lists or bullet points, then do so.

Also, use the brochure specifically for one product, service, or range.

Trying to tell a reader about everything you sell will just confuse them and inevitably turn them away.

Limit Font Usage

Using too many typefaces and fonts can also make your brochure look messy.

Ideally, you should stick with around two fonts per brochure, using them to create balance and division.

If you need help, try a brochure template.

When choosing two fonts, select one serif and one sans serif font.

When one is used for the title, use the other for the body.

Many specific fonts are designed to be easier to read, so do some research before you begin.

Use Testimonials

Testimonials are a great way to build trust with a reader.

Seeing that others have been happy and satisfied with your service will make them want to be involved or take part as well.

Find a few good comments from your website or social media to use in your brochure.

Testimonials work best when they are dotted around the brochure, as opposed to all being placed in one place.

If you have an area that needs filling or that looks empty, drop a testimonial in.

End With a Call to Action

When signing off, make sure to end with a call to action (CTA).

This is a statement that invites the reader to act, usually, a follow on or something that will help them engage with your business.

Come and see our showroom! Book an appointment! Both of these are great examples of a CTA.

Try More Than One

Now you know how to write a brochure, the best way to polish it off is to try making more than one.

You can then take the best elements from all of them and combine them into something that works for you and your business.

If you still find yourself looking for business advice, we can help.

We have a range of informative blogs and articles waiting to assist.

Come and read with us today, and let us forge the future of your business!