How Useful is a DBA?

Pursuing an advanced degree requires commitment and dedication, so you’ll want to make sure that your qualification is worth it. For business professionals, a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) qualification is arguably the most illustrious credential out there, but is it as useful as people make out and what impact will it really have on your career?

Read on to discover how a DBA can enhance your career and find out whether it’s worth adding this advanced qualification to your C.V.:

1. Specialist Focus

Unlike many other professional programs, a DBA gives you the opportunity to focus on an area that’s of particular interest to you. Whatever your career goals are, you can select a related topic for your DBA and take an in-depth look at the challenges, opportunities, or complexities affecting the sector, for example.

Specialising can be a savvy way to further your career, particularly at a time when niche expertise is in such high demand. As companies actively seek out professionals with specialist knowledge, having a DBA with an emphasis on your chosen field will formalise your knowledge and cement your experience.

2. Research Skills

Running a successful business inevitably involves some level of research. From determining which environmental factors are most likely to impact your operations in the near future to assess how your industry will evolve over the next 10 years, talented business leaders use their research skills to access and identify relevant data.

However, the benefits of advanced research skills don’t stop there. As a talented researcher, you’ll also have the requisite skillset to determine which data is most reliable and relevant to a particular issue and be able to apply your findings to practical projects. This will elevate your decision-making process and enhance your performance as a business leader.

When you complete a DBA, you’ll be able to advance your research skills and use them to optimise your professional performance too. Students undertaking Aston University’s Online DBA part-time program complete a Research Methods Course as part of their DBA, for example. With the skills gained on this part of the program, you’ll be well-equipped to undertake professional research to complete your thesis and be able to apply these methodologies in your professional role too.

3. Beat the Competition

Business is a competitive world, particularly when you reach the C-suite and above. To succeed as a business leader, you’ll need to ensure that you can outperform your competitors and provide your employer with genuine value.

Having Doctor of Business Administration qualification on your C.V. instantly makes you stand out when you’re applying for new roles or promotions. If you’re competing against less qualified candidates, your DBA could even be the deciding factor when it comes to awarding you the position.

However, a DBA isn’t just a way to grab the attention of potential employers; it also provides you with the skills and knowledge you’ll need to succeed in a leadership role. With actionable insights that can be transferred to your workplace, you’ll find that completing a DBA helps you to beat the competition from every angle.

4. Expand Your Network

To succeed in business, you don’t only need theoretical knowledge and practical skills; you need a broad network of contacts too. Whether you promote your personal brand via B2B social networks or attend face-to-face industry events, it’s important to make and maintain connections, particularly if you want to rise through the ranks and secure the best roles in your industry.

When you undertake a DBA, you’ll be studying alongside other future and current business leaders. This gives you the opportunity not only to learn from your peers but to make professional connections that will last throughout your career. By expanding your network in this way, you’ll be able to open new doors and accelerate your rise to the top.

5. Understand Global Issues and the Impact They’ll Have on Your Sector

Regardless of what sector you work in or what your specialism is, there are external factors and global issues that will affect your industry and your organisation. You only need to look at the impact of COVID-19 on business to see the effect that environmental, health and political issues can have on companies and enterprises.

As part of your DBA, you’ll be encouraged to analyse business issues in a global context and learn to identify the critical environmental factors that could affect your organisations. As well as being able to conduct risk assessments more accurately, examining global issues and the impact they’ll have on your sector will also enable you to identify new opportunities and update your growth strategies ahead of your competitors.

6. Increase Your Earning Power

As you pursue your career goals, you can expect to increase your earning power as you gain more experience in your chosen field. However, experience alone may not give you the earning power you desire. Furthermore, you might find that your experience doesn’t give you the springboard you need to undertake leadership roles, particularly when you’re up and against other candidates who have both academic achievements and professional know-how.

By completing a DBA, you’ll be able to gain an academic qualification and practical skills, which equates to both immediate and long-term benefits. In addition to enhancing your CV, the skills you’ll gain will enable you to enhance your performance at work and deliver increased value to your employer.

As a result, you’ll be well-positioned to request a salary increase, if you want to remain in your current role. Alternatively, your DBA will empower you to look for new positions with different employers or to apply for promotions at your current place at work. In doing so, you can increase your earnings and enjoy a more generous remuneration package in the future.

Is Now the Right Time to Enrol in a DBA Program?

With triple-accredited, part-time, online DBA programs available, it’s easy to make your studies fit into your current lifestyle. Whether you’re working full-time or taking a career break, you can mould your DBA into your existing schedule and fast-track your professional success.