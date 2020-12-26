How, When And Where You Can See A Full ‘Cold Moon’ This Christmas From Wherever You Are

Snowy view in Carpathian Mountains, winter landscapes series. getty

Are you ready for the final full Moon of 2020? After a spectacular “Christmas Star” or “great conjunction” of planets just before Christmas, a spectacular total solar eclipse, a “Blue Moon” on Halloween and a stunning and rare bright Comet NEOWISE in summer, 2020 will end with a beautiful bright orange moonrise as the “Cold Moon” puts on a special display for festive moongazers.

What is so special about a full Moon?

Every 29 nights a full Moon rises around sunset, shines brilliantly all night, and then sets around sunrise the following morning. December’s full Moon is generally called the “Cold Moon” in the northern hemisphere for rather obvious reasons, though that does depend on exactly what date it falls on.

Here’s everything you need to know about exactly when, where and how to see the full “Cold Moon” at its very best this week.

When is the full ‘Cold Moon?’

The Moon will be 100% illuminated by the Sun at 03:29 Universal Time (also GMT) on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, which translates to 10:29 p.m. EST and 7:29 p.m. PST the day before on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in North America.

However, that’s not when to go looking for the full “Cold Moon.” Although it may seem counterintuitive, you would be far better off moongazing close to sunset. Why?

The Full Moon rising on December 22, 2018, the day after the winter solstice, in a perfectly clear … [+] sky and over the distant horizon to the northeast over the snow-covered prairie. Some cows are grazing at left! The top edge of the Moon has a green rim and the bottom edge a red rim, from atmospheric refraction. But it made for a Christmas-coloured Moon ornament on the horizon! The dark lunar mare and even the bright rays splashing from Tycho at bottom are visible. This is a close up with the 105mm refractor, the Astro-Physics Traveler, at f/5.8 for a focal length of 609mm, and with the Canon 6D MkII at ISO 200, with the camera on auto exposure and taken as part of a 950-frame time-lapse sequence. This is a single exposure. (Photo by: Alan Dyer/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

When is the best time to see the full ‘Cold Moon?’

Full Moons are most easily seen at their best at moonrise, which occurs at dusk in the eastern sky almost opposite a setting Sun in the west. The trick is to find the time that the match-up is closest so that a rising full Moon can be glimpsed amid the gathering twilight.

This is the only time a rising full Moon can be observed in a lit landscape, be it urban or rural. However, there’s another reason to watch a moonrise rather than a full Moon when it’s high up in the night sky—and that’s its beautiful orange color.

When is the best time to see the full ‘Cold Moon’ from North America?

The key time is about 15 minutes after the official time of moonrise where you are. For North Americans, the best time to look at the full “Cold Moon” will be on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. As an example, on that day the Moon will rise in New York City at 4:13 p.m. EST while the Sun will set at 4.37 p.m. EST.

The following day, on Wednesday December 30, 3030, sunset is at the same time of 4.37 p.m. EST, with the Moon rising at 5.08 p.m. EST. So the just-past-full Moon will rise in a darker sky—but it’s probably still worth a look.

It’s a similar case in Los Angeles, where the key moonrise times are 4.38 p.m. PST on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 and 5.33 p.m. PST on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Just remember that you won’t see the Mon appear on the eastern horizon until about 215-20 minutes after these moonrise times. Patience is everything and it certainly will appear—if skies are clear.

A rising full Moon on March 31, 2018 in Alberta, Canada (Photo by: VW Pics/Universal Images Group … [+] via Getty Images) Universal Images Group via Getty Images

When is the best time to see the full ‘Cold Moon’ from Europe?

For Europeans, the best time to look at the full “Cold Moon” will be on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. As an example, in London the moonrise will be at 4:10 p.m. GMT, which is 10 minutes after sunset. So 4:30 p.m. GMT will be a good time to look to the eastern horizon.

Why is the rising full Moon orange?

As the Moon rises its reflected sunlight is seen by the observer coming through a lot of the Earth’s atmosphere. Light towards the blue end of the spectrum has shorter wavelengths so is scattered on particles in the Earth’s atmosphere while light towards the red end of the spectrum has longer wavelengths so travel through to your eyes more easily. The result is that a moonrise looks a bright orange, turning to a pale yellow as it rises, then finally to a bright, white orb that’s almost too bright to look at.

So check your timings, get outside at the right time and enjoy the 13th and final full Moon of 2020.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes

