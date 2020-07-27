Hubble Reveals The Beauty And Mystery Of Saturn’s Rings

Saturn and its spectacular rings, as imaged by the Hubble Space Telescope on July 4, 2020. Hubble … [+]
NASA, ESA, A. Simon (Goddard Space Flight Center), M.H. Wong (University of California, Berkeley), and the OPAL Team
Right now, in Earth’s skies, Saturn appears at its biggest and brightest.
A view of tonight’s midnight sky from 45 N latitude, which shows the relative positions of bright … [+]
E. Siegel / Stellarium
Just look to the southeastern skies (from the northern hemisphere), slightly east of bright Jupiter.
Every year, there’s one moment where Earth passes directly between the Sun and Saturn, occurring … [+]
Christian Gloor / flickr
With Earth between the Sun and Saturn, it’s poised for spectacular viewing.
The seven extraterrestrial planets of the solar system: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, … [+]
Getty Images
But the true star of Saturn is its main rings, now tilted for excellent views.
A computer simulated view of what Saturn looks like from Earth during opposition in every year from … [+]
Tom Ruen / public domain
Every 15 years, the rings cycle from edge-on to maximum tilt and back again.
Details of Saturn’s main, icy rings are visible in this sweeping view from Cassini of the planet’s … [+]
NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute
Although they reach over 70,000 kilometers in extent, they’re only 30 kilometers thick.
This 1990s-era image from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope shows Saturn in an unusual configuration: … [+]
Erich Karkoschka (University of Arizona Lunar & Planetary Lab) and NASA/ESA
As a result, they briefly seemed to disappear in 1994, 2009, and will again in 2024.
From the vicinity of Saturn itself, NASA’s Cassini mission was able to capture the shadows cast by … [+]
NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute
NASA’s Cassini mission previously captured long shadows cast by nearly edge-on sunlight.
This 2018 image from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope shows Saturn at opposition, with four of its … [+]
NASA, ESA, A. Simon (GSFC) and the OPAL Team, and J. DePasquale (STScI)
With no current Saturn orbiters, NASA’s Hubble provides our best views from afar.
Taken by the Cassini spacecraft with the Sun hidden behind Saturn, this backlit view of our Solar … [+]
NASA / JPL / Space Science Institute / Cassini, boxes by E. Siegel
The rings are 99.9% water ice, and are comparable in total mass to Saturn’s 7th largest moon: Mimas.
Saturn’s 7th largest moon, Mimas, appears to hover above the colorful rings. This image was taken by … [+]
Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Saturn’s rings are quickly evaporating; they’ll be gone in merely 300 million years.
This image of Saturn’s rings, with the planet itself behind them, was taken by Cassini at a distance … [+]
NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
The evidence possibly points to their origin arising from a recently destroyed moon.
Within Saturn’s rings, many small moons and moonlets, such as Daphnis, can be found. These objects … [+]
NASA / JPL-Caltech / Space Science Institute
Back when trilobites dominated the Earth, Saturn may not have had any rings at all.
The entirety of Saturn’s main rings, from the inner D ring to the outer F ring, may be much newer … [+]
NASA/JPL
Until another Saturn-bound mission launches, telescopes like Hubble will provide our sharpest views.
While the age of Saturn’s rings remains controversial, annual portraits from Hubble, such as this … [+]
NASA, ESA, A. Simon (GSFC), M.H. Wong (University of California, Berkeley), and the OPAL Team
Mostly Mute Monday tells an astronomical story in images, visuals, and no more than 200 words. Talk less; smile more.