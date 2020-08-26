Breaking
Hurricane Laura Bringing ‘Unsurvivable Storm Surge’ To Texas And Louisiana

The National Hurricane Center has issued a blunt forecast for the Gulf Coast as major hurricane Laura approaches.

“Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. This surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline,” the office of the National Weather Service posted on Twitter Wednesday morning.

“Only a few hours remain to protect life and property and all actions should be rushed to completion,” the office wrote in its 10 a.m CDT advisory as the storm was anticipated to make landfall as a category 4 storm.

Developing story….

