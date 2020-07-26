“I Want To See My Sauces On The Shelves In Waitrose As Soon As Possible” 12 Year Old Entrepreneur Has Big Ambitions

12 year old entrepreneur, Avaiyia Cottle with her Nutty Butter Vegan Sauce which she hopes to see … [+] stocked in Waitrose

Avaiyia Rae Cottle, the 12-year-old entrepreneur with 2 brands under her belt, is part of a family of businesswomen that have fought against the odds

Avaiyia lives in Leeds, a vibrant city in Northern England. She is 12 years old, and is already the founder of 2 innovative food brands: The Kookie Kid and Rae Rae’s Vegan Sauces.

“If you want to make something of yourself – you need to do it. Black people do not have the same opportunities, so we need to show people that you can do it even without certain privileges. You need you believe in yourself and tell yourself you can do things. You can’t let people bring you down.”

The Kookie Kid has an order book full to September and is soon likely to be booked up until December due to the brands continued social media success.

The product looks too good to eat – cookies hand painted, crafted and designed featuring everything from princess portraits to gold leaf enhanced script.

She has a marketing savvy older than her young shoulders.

On a recent order for the Instagram Home Styling Influencer Katie Woods (Come Down To The Woods) of ‘Thank you Teacher’ cookies for Katie’s children, Avaiyia included a special gift – cookies that recreated posts featuring the interior designer’s home in edible form. It led to a natural outpouring of gratitude on Instagram and converted thousands of new fans.

Not bad for days work for any business, but for this is no ordinary business entrepreneur.

Avaiyia lives with her elder sister – Leilani and mum Renée – who both own their own successful business brands too. Leilani owns Lovestorm Cupcakes, and Renée founded the parent brand Lovestorm Cakes in 2009.

Renée Cottle pictured with daughters & entrepreneurs – Leilani (15) & Avaiyia Rae (12)

“There has been huge a response to Avaiyia’s cookie art, she has to turn away so much more business than she can take on,” explained Renée.

For this family, authenticity matters – if Avaiyia can’t personally produce the product, it will not be picked up by her talented sister or mum.

“I am very careful not to take the lion’s share of the work away from the girls, it defeats the purpose of them understanding the struggles and also the joys and the triumphs of running your own business.”

Renée has made a big impact on her children. Homeless and with her career at the failed financial institution, Northern Rock abruptly ended – she was a pregnant single young mum and needed to find a way to put food on the table.

This was less about writing business vision documents and blue-sky strategy and more about an urgent need to find a way to feed a family whilst looking after them. “I am not even joking when I say I was looking for loose change down the back of the sofa just to survive.”

Like many shoestring start-ups, Renée has a host of stories to tell about her early years establishing the business. Raising young children who would have to return back to the workshop to help mum and do their homework on the nearest clean surface, and at times even having to take a nap on the floor when Renée worked another late night to ensure her exacting quality when finishing another wedding cake.

“I decided to start my business being around my mum, seeing her work hard and watching her bake. I baked with her, decorated with her and got the skills from her.” Leilani was given an unusual 13th birthday present from Renée who ‘gifted’ her the cupcake strand of the LoveStorm business. “It was a more meaningful present than the latest i-Phone or a trip to Paris,” explains Renée.

“I knew it would help mold the future Leilani. It was an established business with a good customer base. The first year it was like ‘pulling teeth’ getting her to realise the opportunity that was in front of her. Since then – this last year particularly, she has really come into her own. She is so passionate about business. It’s such a pleasure to watch her build her brand without my help and input.”

Leilani Cottle, creative behind LoveStorm Cupcakes By Leilani smiles at her products ready for … [+] delivery

Leilani beams as she talks about her pride in seeing her customers smile receiving their orders, “Seeing people’s reactions when they see what I have made for them is just so nice.”

Avaiyia was a self-starter when it came to her first brand, explaining, “As a child who was a vegan there didn’t seem to be many sweet treats for me in the supermarkets, so I decided to start making my own. I made caramels and nut-butters.” Avaiyia was just 9 years old.

Whist many parents struggle with food faddiness and trying to encourage their primary aged children to get more balance in their diet, Avaiyia just went in the kitchen to solve the problem herself.

“I started the cookie business – because my mum was making cakes, and my sister was making cupcakes – so I thought if I made something we could all bake together.”

Social media has served as a helpful catalyst for all the businesses and has helped to level the playing field for micro-entrepreneurs.

“Instagram has birthed a whole new way of presenting your business. It’s important we have something impressive and visual to look at – the product and the packaging.” Renée explains.

“We get to talk about the product without having to justify that we are doing it from home rather than big premises. When you run your own business away from home, the work days are long and there was the feeling that we weren’t seeing each other”.

Renee made a joint decision with her daughters that they would start home-schooling and close the premises, switching production to home.”

Homeschooling has a very different set of topics for Avaiyia – who has a fortnightly bookkeeping class with her Grandmother. It is clear that Renée wants to ensure both Avaiya and Leilani understand that business isn’t just about icing the cake – you have to have all the ingredients for a successful recipe based on good foundations too, because it certainly wasn’t for Renée at the start.

She is honest and open as she discusses the very difficult beginnings and reasons for starting a business. She feels certain that being a Black Woman didn’t help matters.

“I didn’t get any funding or any support whatsoever when I started by business.”

Avaiyia and Leilani sit with her nodding, it is certainly not the first time they have heard this, but you can see the pain they feel for their mum and their empathy for her struggle to start up.

She says that when approaching organizations for funding, she was made to feel as if the very idea was ‘ridiculous’.

“I had to just figure it out for myself, and I am glad I did in the end, but I am certain that if I wasn’t a black woman, I would have got more help. There is nothing more upsetting than hearing ‘Oh, here we go with the race card’ or ‘we all have the same 24 hours in a day’. We don’t have the same experiences and we don’t have the same opportunities and that’s just a fact. So please just listen and use your voice and privilege – that’s a beautiful way to contribute – listen and speak up. I am not comfortable speaking about myself as a victim or as being ‘forgotten’ or downtrodden, I am not comfortable with it – but if I am doing it, it is because I want to make change for my black children.”

Leilani feels positive that her friends are there for her to listen and to help. Many of them are also budding businesswomen. They too have had a bite from the entrepreneurial bug stimulated by social media, particularly Instagram, where it feels that there is little in the way to starting up. They have established hair-braiding services & lip balm production, and have a natural customer base of their own peer-to-peer network. They create a pricing structure that their friends can afford in their quest to have products that they might not be able to enjoy otherwise.

“A lot of girls my age have their own businesses. We all support and encourage each other. It’s beautiful to see us all blossoming together because it’s such a supportive community. “

Our future entrepreneurs are here, brighter and more agile than ever. They pivot into different products and services but they understand the importance of brand and customer satisfaction. They are confident enough to take the praise but they ensure to pay it back. How many rooms are ready for our next generation of entrepreneur? How many senior business figures are genuinely holding the door open for them and for the change they want to see, that we all need to see?

Big Business was once the Goliath and microbusiness the David. Yet with business lessons so grounding from Avaiyia and Leilani – it’s time to realise there is so much everyone can learn from microbusiness owners.

