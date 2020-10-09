IBM: Can It Get Its Groove Back?

HAMBURG, GERMANY – JULY 04: An IBM sign is seen on July 04, 2020 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by … [+] Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images) Getty Images

On Thursday, IBM’s stock spiked by nearly 6% to $131. The reason for this move was a major announcement: the spin off its managed infrastructure division.

The details were a bit sketchy, though. Keep in mind that the unit does not have a name yet and the terms of the deal have not been provided.

But the spin-off could be a gamechanger. It may be what is needed for the company to get back on track.

So why might this be the case? Well, to answer this, I reached out to executives in the tech industry. Here’s what they had to say:

Derek Swanson, the CTO of Silk:

Recommended For You

IBM’s decision to spin off a new entity encapsulating its legacy managed services business is brilliant. That business, while significant and important, it was really holding IBM back from being able to focus on getting full value from their Red Hat acquisition.

The fact is, most companies are still on-prem with their important line of business applications and workflows. This includes governance and regulatory and operational processes that simply cannot be easily lifted and shifted into cloud IaaS or cloud native architectures. Sure, everyone wants to be out of the blinking light business and into lovely cloud native—but that requires a huge amount of refactor, rearchitect and operational changes along with major cultural and skill set changes that simply cannot be done in a real or timely fashion that makes business sense. If IBM can start providing a robust hybrid platform that gives Fortune 3000 customers what they need—Hybrid and Multi-cloud flexibility of existing workflows, more resilient architectures, topflight security with unified governance and data access controls, new software for AI, business process management and data management and hybrid cloud specific expertise to help clients on their “digital journey” then I think they can really do something special here.

Tobias van Gils, the CEO at Countach Research:

The key for IBM regaining its leading reputation is a clear strategic focus. This spin-off decision is a testament to the execution of CEO Arvind Krishna’s strategic vision. The cloud computing division of IBM is the only large sector that can make up for its declining hardware divisions. The targeted focus of the strategy allows IBM to become the market leader within specific sectors of the cloud industry, which is the right approach. We expect IBM to announce multiple acquisitions to complement the Enterprise Linux Platform, the Containers to run cloud-based apps, and Kubernetes. IBM is a top 3 market leader within these verticals, and if the CEO continues to focus on these 3 verticals, IBM stands a strong chance to establish itself as a leader within the cloud industry.

Stephen Manley, the Chief Technologist at Druva:

IBM won’t compete with Google, Microsoft and Amazon as a cloud infrastructure player, but by focusing on the portfolio from the Red Hat acquisition, they have the chance to be a leader in application orchestration on-premises and in-cloud—that’s their play and their foothold. IBM has said they are looking to make up for slowing software sales and seasonal demand for its mainframe servers, and having an open hybrid cloud and AI solution built on Red Hat gives them a strong showing in the cloud industry.

As enterprises look for how to shift from on-premises to the cloud, it’s creating an interesting battleground between Red Hat and VMWare. Both want to be the ones who take enterprises to the cloud. Whichever one can help replace shrinking, low-margin operations and push stronger growth through the impact of automation and cloud is going to come out on top.

Trevor Daughney, the VP of product marketing at Exabeam:

The interesting thing about this announcement is that IBM is moving against the market trend. Cloud infrastructure companies are tying application businesses to their infrastructure businesses. The reason Microsoft has grown its Azure business so successfully is that it has a “killer app” in Microsoft 365 to drive adoption. Companies are also acquiring cloud infrastructure-intensive businesses. For example, Google brought its G Venture-funded Chronicle business in-house. The most extreme example is Oracle’s proposed investment in TikTok, which brings together two businesses that have no other synergies.

Jeff Kukowski, CEO of CloudBolt Software:

IBM’s announcement to spin off its legacy infrastructure services business in order to focus on hybrid cloud is significant. According to 451 Research, nearly 70% of enterprises engaged in digital transformation have declared hybrid cloud as an explicit IT strategy. As a result, enterprises continue to innovate their business models to meet this massive trend. For instance, this includes vendors born and bred in public cloud and accelerating on-prem, like Google with Anthos, or traditional data center vendors like VMware forging deep partnerships with public cloud vendors like AWS. IBM’s all-in hybrid approach really sharpens the business model and helps to deliver even greater choice and flexibility as enterprises rapidly adopt digital transformation.

Tom (@ttaulli) is an advisor/board member to startups and the author of Artificial Intelligence Basics: A Non-Technical Introduction and The Robotic Process Automation Handbook: A Guide to Implementing RPA Systems. He also has developed various online courses, such as for the COBOL and Python programming languages.

Source