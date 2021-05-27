Digital Solutions To Improve Communication Between Employees In The Workplace

Smooth internal communication is the foundation of every successful business. Despite this, poor communication practices are responsible for a loss of at least $62.4 million per year in organizations across the United States with a minimum of 100,000 employees, Inc reports. In smaller businesses (with no more than 100 employees), bad communication costs around $420,000 every year, on average. Fortunately, clear and effective communication to and between employees can be achieved with the latest digital solutions, such as analytics tools, wearable technology, and AI software.

Improve Communication Between Employees In The Workplace

Analytics tools

Using a social networking service like Yammer can allow you to maintain private open lines of communication within your organization. Additionally, Yammer analytics software can measure and improve your ROI to make sure you’re getting the most out of the platform. For example, analytics software can help you drive Yammer adoption throughout your organization by monitoring the engagement rate and onboarding inactive users. It also analyzes how well your announcements are performing, as well as identifying which content garners the biggest audience (and specifically, who’s viewed it).

AI software

AI software is advancing at a rapid rate to improve internal business communication. For example, automated personal assistants use AI software to perform essential yet time-consuming tasks like arranging team meetings. By setting up team meetings on the behalf of employees, AI software relieves them of this responsibility, ultimately allowing employees to get on with more meaningful work. Additionally, AI software can eradicate any language differences that may occur during business meetings. Skype Translator, in particular, is innovative AI software with multilingual abilities: it’s capable of translating at least sixty languages in text, and ten languages in voice.

Wearable technology

Wearable technology has reportedly played a role in the success of at least 79% of businesses who’ve implemented wearable devices. Additionally, 76% of businesses hold wearable technology responsible for enhancing overall internal communication, productivity, and timeliness. Theatro, for example, keeps employees connected via artificial intelligence. This smart device uses virtual assistants and voice activation to provide employees with up-to-date information and updates about the business (for example, it can inform employees about things like specific customer services and stock levels). By strengthening communication between employees, customer satisfaction also improves.

Strengthening internal business communication is essential for engaging team members, boosting productivity, and ensuring overall organizational success. Analytics tools, wearable technology, and AI software are some of the latest digital tools with the power to improve communication between employees in the workplace.