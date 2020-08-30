Improving The Conditions Of Informal Cobalt Mines—And Opportunities For Local Communities

Children sneaking into Ruashi mining site to collect mining waste in Lubumbashi, Haut-Katanga CARF

In countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which supplies much of the world’s supply of cobalt, there’s a large, informal mining sector that’s also highly hazardous, with few safety precautions and a lot of child labor.

Called artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM), it attracts many desperately poor people who occupy unused land and extract minerals from mining parcels granted to industrial companies by the Congolese government. Some 90% of all cobalt miners in the DRC work in artisanal mining and, in 2018 their labor provided for as much as 20% of supply in the country.

With that in mind, Fairphone, an Amsterdam maker of responsibly sourced smart phones, along with a long list of partners, just announced the Fair Cobalt Alliance, which aims to improve conditions in cobalt mines and communities in the DRC and build a source of responsible cobalt in battery production. (Fairphone was also the source for all those statistics above).

In addition, last month, social enterprise accelerator Miller Center for Social Entrepreneurship, which is based at Santa Clara University, and DRC-based Centre Arrupe Pour La Recherche et La Formation (CARF) released the Mining Alternatives Project, a report about artisanal mining and ways to train local communities in alternative livelihoods.

Recommended For You

Goals

The FCA’s premise is that, while the problems of hazardous mining conditions and widespread child labor have been rampant enough in recent years, they’re only going to get worse. That’s because, as global energy increasingly moves to battery-led technology, the demand for cobalt will inevitably mushroom. To provide more material, there’s a good chance the informal mining sector will fill the gap.

The FCA’s goals include professionalizing ASM mining management, to make it safer and more environmentally responsible. “There’s a recognition that these artisanal and small-scale mines aren’t going away, so let’s work together to professionalize them,” says Pamela Roussos, Miller Center’s chief innovation officer.

Other goals: working with ASM operators to keep children out of mines and support their enrollment in school and investing in community programs designed to create sustainable livelihoods other than mining.

Other participants includes Signify, Huayou Cobalt and The Impact Facility, along with Glencore, the Responsible Cobalt Initiative (RCI), Sono Motors and Lifesaver.

Vocational Training Centers

Miller Center’s study found a widespread local interest in vocational skills development in areas like agriculture and fish farming. It also looked at ways to let children attend school, while also helping to provide much-needed income for their families. In addition, because most adults lack the skills needed to be hired by large-scale mines with safer working conditions, the report recommended providing the appropriate training.

To that end, Miller Center plans to create vocational training centers, which will teach everything from agricultural techniques to financial literacy and welding skills. Once it sets up the first center, it plans to replicate the model in other areas. “We never think small,” says Roussos.

More about Fairphone

Fairphone started in 2010 as an awareness campaign about conflict minerals, such as coltan, tin, gold and tungsten, that finance conflict in the DRC and adjoining countries. Four years later, the founders formed a company aimed at selling a phone that reduces waste and uses a traceable supply chain employing environmentally and socially conscious practices.

Thus, the phone has a modular design so it can be easily repaired, thereby cutting down on waste; there also are frequent, continuous software updates. Also, in developing countries with little recycling infrastructure, the company removes waste, taking it to facilities in Europe.

As for the supply chain, Fairphone not only uses suppliers in conflict-free areas, but also sources materials from conflict regions, making sure suppliers aren’t contributing to the hostilities. The phones now use conflict-free tin and tantalum from the DRC, conflict-free tungsten from Rwanda and Fairtrade gold from Peru.

Source