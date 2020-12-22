In Photos: ‘Christmas Star’ Dazzles As Jupiter And Saturn Align In Best Display Since The 13th Century

Jupiter and Saturn are seen coming together in the night sky, over the sails of Brill windmill, for … [+] what is known as the Great Conjunction, on December 20, 2020 in Brill, England. The planetary conjunction is easily visible in the evening sky and will culminate on the night of December 21. This is the closest the planets have appeared for nearly 800 years. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images) Getty Images

Did you see the “Christmas Star” yet? On Monday, December 21, 2020, Jupiter and Saturn reached their closest conjunction since the 17th century, but the most easily seen since the 13th century.

You can still watch the two planets in a tangle, but here’s the peak event in photos from the last few days as Jupiter and Saturn appeared to get to within a mere 0.1º of each other.

On Monday, December 21, Jupiter and Saturn appeared to form a rare “double planet” as seen line-of-sight from Earth, though in reality the two planets aligned with each other and the Sun (their heliocentric conjunction) back on November 2, 2020.

They only look close—Jupiter is 550 million miles/890 million km from Earth while Saturn, behind Jupiter, is a further 450 million miles/730 million km distant.

The “Great Conjunction” or “Christmas Star” as Jupiter (below) and Saturn (above) align, taken from … [+] Cardiff, Wales, UK on December 20, 2020. Jamie Carter

This so-called “great conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn occurs every 19.85 years. That’s because Jupiter takes 11.86 years to orbit the Sun and Saturn 29.4 years, so they must sometimes appear to pass each other in our night sky from Earth’s point of view. However, the event occurs in the same part of the sky only every 800 years or so.

A statue atop a half-scale replica of Seville, Spain’s La Giralda Tower stands in the foreground as … [+] Saturn, top, and Jupiter, below, are seen after sunset Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. The two planets are drawing closer to each other in the sky as they head towards a “great conjunction” on Monday, Dec. 21, where the two giant planets will appear a tenth of a degree apart. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Monday’s event was the closest “great conjunction” since July 16, 1623 and the first to be easily observable since March 4, 1226.

The two worlds now won’t appear to meet up again until 2040, though that year’s conjunction will be farther apart. A conjunction is an apparent passing of two or more celestial bodies, but a “great conjunction” refers only to Jupiter and Saturn.

The fact that Jupiter and Saturn appeared closer to one another than they have for centuries on the exact date of the Solstice—and just four days before Christmas—prompted theories about whether the rare close alignment could be called a “Christmas Star.”

Saturn and Jupiter set behind a church ahead of their conjunction, as photographed on December 18, … [+] 2020 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Getty Images

According to the Gospel of Matthew, a bright star rose after the birth of Jesus Christ that the wise men then followed to find him.

Astronomer Johannes Kepler, after viewing a “great conjunction” in the year 1603, theorized that the “Star of Bethlehem”, if it ever existed, might have been a “triple great conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn.

Saturn, top, and Jupiter, below, are seen after sunset from Shenandoah National Park, Sunday, Dec. … [+] 13, 2020, in Luray, Virginia. NASA/Bill Ingalls

He calculated that in the year 7 BC, the changing perspective from Earth as it orbited the Sun meant that the two planets would have got super-close no less than three times in the same year. That didn’t happen this year, and it won’t happen again until 2239.

A few days before the peak of the “great conjunction” a crescent Moon passed by Jupiter and Saturn, as seen below. For the next five days through Christmas Day the two planets will appear within one Moon diameter of each other.

A crescent moon (L) is seen with Saturn (upper right) and Jupiter (lower right) ahead of their … [+] closest visible conjunction on December 17, 2020 in Antalya, Turkey. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Getty Images

The two planets were in conjunction just 30º east of the Sun, with the “Christmas Star” planets low on the horizon.

They were most easily seen—and remain so—about 45 minutes after sunset where you are. Look to the southwest.

Those with binoculars and/or telescopes are able to see not only the two planets in close conjunction, but also their major moons . The image below shows Saturn at the top with Jupiter below along with its four so-called “Galilean moons”—Callisto, Ganymede, Europa and Io.

Jupiter, with it’s moons, and Saturn (top) are seen in close proximity to each other on December … [+] 19th, 2020 in High Wycombe, England. Jupiter and Saturn meet in closest ‘great conjunction’ since 1623 on Monday 21st December when they will almost appear right next to each other. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Getty Images

Although it’s being called the “great conjunction” and the “Christmas Star,” this celestial event is more accurately termed an “appulse.” An appulse is defined as the least apparent distance between one celestial object and another, as seen from a third body.

So what’s actually going on in the Solar System during the “great conjunction?” “You can imagine the Solar System to be a racetrack, with each of the planets as a runner in their own lane and the Earth toward the center of the stadium,” said Henry Throop, astronomer in the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “From our vantage point, we can see Jupiter on the inside lane, approaching Saturn all month and finally overtaking it on December 21.”

The “great conjunction” of Jupiter (below) and Saturn (above) taken from Cardiff, Wales, UK on … [+] December 20, 2020. Jamie Carter

The timing of the event on the exact date of the Solstice is merely a coincidence; the conjunction is down to the orbits of the planets while the Solstice is connected to the tilt of the Earth and its own orbit around the Sun. “Conjunctions like this could happen on any day of the year, depending on where the planets are in their orbits,” said Throop. “The date of the conjunction is determined by the positions of Jupiter, Saturn, and the Earth in their paths around the Sun, while the date of the solstice is determined by the tilt of Earth’s axis.”

“The solstice is the longest night of the year, so this rare coincidence will give people a great chance to go outside and see the Solar System.”

A statue of a Kansa Indian atop the Kansas Statehouse stands in the foreground as Saturn, top, and … [+] Jupiter, below, are seen Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 in Topeka, Kan. The two planets are drawing closer to each other in the sky as they head towards a “great conjunction” on Monday, Dec. 21, where the two giant planets will appear a tenth of a degree apart. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Back in 1623 for the last “great conjunction” this close, the telescope was a mere 13 years old. In 1610, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei had pointed his telescope to the night sky to discover the four moons of Jupiter and the rings of Saturn.

If you still want to catch the “great conjunction” than it’s not too late. Here’s a sky-chart courtesy of Sky & Telescope magazine showing you exactly where to look.

This illustration shows the view facing southwest at dusk on December 21. Sky & Telescope / Gregg Dinderman

The two planets are going to appear super-close for the rest of December before sinking into the Sun’s glare by mid-January.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.

