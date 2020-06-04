Home Business In Photos: Mourners Pay Respects At Memorial Service For George Floyd
In Photos: Mourners Pay Respects At Memorial Service For George Floyd

written by Forbes June 4, 2020
In Photos: Mourners Pay Respects At Memorial Service For George Floyd

TOPLINE

Family, friends, respected civil rights activists and politicians gathered on a small university campus in Minneapolis on Thursday to pay their respects to the late George Floyd, whose violent death has pushed people around the world to protest racism and police brutality.

Memorial Service For George Floyd Held In Minneapolis

Two relatives of George Floyd comfort each other during his memorial service Thursday.

Getty Images

KEY FACTS

Held at North Central University, Floyd’s memorial service was attended by his friends and family, celebrities, state and city officials, and civil rights activists.

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton gave the eulogy, in which he compared racism and structural inequality to black Americans having a “knee on our neck.”

Mourners stood for 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence, to mark the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck before he died.

The service in Minneapolis will be followed by memorial gatherings in North Carolina and Texas, where Floyd was born and raised, respectively.

US-racism-police

George Floyd’s coffin is taken to a memorial service on Thursday in Minneapolis.

AFP via Getty Images

US-racism-police

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo (R) kneels as Floyd’s hearse passes.

AFP via Getty Images

Memorial Service For George Floyd Held In Minneapolis

Relatives of Floyd arrive for his memorial service at North Central University.

Getty Images

US-RACISM-POLICE

A mourner stands by Floyd’s coffin while awaiting the start of the memorial service.

AFP via Getty Images

US-RACISM-POLICE

Mourners pay their respects.

AFP via Getty Images

US-RACISM-POLICE

Human rights advocate Martin Luther King III and his family attended the service.

AFP via Getty Images

US-RACISM-POLICE

Civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson and his son Jonathan Jackson traveled to Minneapolis … [+] for the memorial.

AFP via Getty Images

US-RACISM-POLICE

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar and Reverend Jesse Jackson speak at the service.

AFP via Getty Images

US-RACISM-POLICE

U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley attended.

AFP via Getty Images

US-RACISM-POLICE

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey kneels at Floyd’s coffin.

AFP via Getty Images

Memorial Service For George Floyd Held In Minneapolis

Shareeduh Tate, a cousin of Floyd, is comforted by Brandon Floyd, nephew of George Floyd.

Getty Images

Memorial Service For George Floyd Held In Minneapolis

Two guests embrace and comfort each other after the service.

Getty Images

Memorial Service For George Floyd Held In Minneapolis

A woman carries a flower arrangement outside of the memorial service.

Getty Images

FURTHER READING

‘Everybody Wants Justice’: Poignant Moments From George Floyd’s Memorial (Forbes)

