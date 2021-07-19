Increasing HR Effectivity and Efficiency through Software Solutions

The human resources department of a company is responsible for a lot of tasks that keep the business running. They are responsible for hiring new employees, taking care of the payroll, and, on occasion, they plan events for the professional growth of the company’s personnel. With all these tasks, it might seem impossible to get everything done within their working hours. However, thanks to technology and innovation, a lot of software solutions are now available for fast-tracking some of the more tedious tasks involved with HR. Some of these software solutions include VMS, parser programs, and payroll software. Below, we’ve listed down how these solutions can increase your HR’s effectiveness and efficiency.

Parser Program

An HR professional can receive a thousand applications and cover letters a day. It might seem impossible to sift through all the candidates and remember everyone. It would be tedious to separate the candidates into different categories, and it can also be challenging to keep the process standardized. As such, a parser program was developed with the intent to help HR employees analyze multiple resumes at once. The program can extract the relevant data from the applications and use that to organize the candidates.

Payroll Software

With a payroll software, a program becomes responsible for organizing everything related to the employees’ salaries. The program can track the attendance of the personnel in order to determine how many hours they worked. Not only that, but it can also calculate for taxes and other deductions. The system can handle even the deposits, so there is virtually nothing to worry about when it comes to the payment of employees. Some payroll software even gets updated when there is a change in tax law.

Visitor Management System

Visitor Management System (VMS) is an intelligent solution made up of many modules that help in various company tasks. One of these tasks is attendance. With a VMS system, you can use QR codes or RFID tags inside employee IDs, which they can scan at the entrance. The system automatically registers their presence inside a building. Whenever they go out for lunch break or go home, the system can also detect this. Basically, it can track whether an employee is within the building as long as they scan their ID or QR codes.

Moreover, VMS can provide access control and can also be helpful during emergencies. The system can print out a roll call list for everyone in the building so that it’s easier to check if everyone got out. The attendance can be used in line with the payroll software so that the salary for hours worked can easily be computed.

Parser program, payroll software, and VMS are just some of the available solutions for HR right now. But critical technology trends are constantly changing, and new products are continually being released in the market. With the constant discoveries in technology, our jobs have become more effortless, and our tasks are less time-consuming. Thanks to the available solutions, employees can spend their time working on much more complex tasks.