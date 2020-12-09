Breaking
written by Forbes December 9, 2020
Indonesian Tire Manufacturer Sjamsul Nursalim Sees Demand Deflate

This story is part of Forbes’ coverage of Indonesia’s Richest 2020. See the full list here.

Covid-19 dragged down Sjamsul Nursalim’s wealth by 24% to $755 million. Shares of his tire maker Gajah Tunggal and lifestyle retailer Mitra Adiperkasa plummeted in March and have struggled to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Both firms say they were hurt by falling demand. Gajah Tunggal posted a 20% drop in third-quarter revenue to 9.6 trillion rupiah ($680 million) from a year earlier. Mitra Adiperkasa said net sales fell over a third in the nine months to September.

By Shintya Felicitas

Source

