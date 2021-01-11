Indulge Without The Guilt Or Gain With These Three Keto-Friendly Dessert Recipes

Overconsumption of sugar is linked to a whole host of health issues including type 2 diabetes, a disease affecting 26 million Americans. So, if you are looking to reduce your sugar intake, yet are still craving something sweet, keto-friendly options may be a good alternative.

Despite people extolling the benefits of living the ‘keto lifestyle’ just about everywhere you turn, the topic still remains elusive for many. So, I turned to Vicky and Rami Abrams, authors of the Keto Diet For Dummies, numerous keto cookbooks, founders of The Total Keto Diet App, and more recently founders of the start-up So Nourished, a low carb and keto brand that offers both ingredients and products, to break down what it means to be ‘keto’ and to provide a few dessert recipes in which one can indulge without the guilt or the gain.

Keto is short for ketosis, which is a metabolic process that occurs when the body doesn’t have enough glucose for energy so it burns stored fat instead.

So Nourished Founders, Rami (l) and Vicky (r) Abrams Courtesy of So Nourished

“By nourishing your body with healthy fats and skipping carbs, you train yourself to use fat for fuel instead of carbs/glucose. This is a much more efficient source of energy and you’ll notice that right away. The best way to achieve ketosis is by keeping your dietary fat high and your carbs very low—usually around 25-50 grams per day. To find your ideal calorie and macros intake to aim for daily, use a keto macro calculator,” Vicky tells me.

The husband and wife team began their keto journey back in 2014 when their best friend and co-founder of So Nourished, Yuri Petriv put them on the ketogenic diet and they haven’t looked back since. In 2015, they started a keto blog, Tasteaholics where they documented their journey and shared recipes. Within months, their blog took off.

“Keto is a way of life for us, not a quick fix to lose 5 pounds,” explains Rami. “We knew right away we wanted to expand into so many directions because we believed in keto and wanted to provide people with a one-stop-shop for everything keto. We published our own 5-ingredient cookbooks, authored Keto Diet for Dummies, launched an app (Total Keto Diet with over 2.5 million downloads) and started producing our very own keto products under So Nourished.”

So Nourished launched in 2017 with its flagship sugar alternative, erythritol.

So Nourished Granola Courtesy of So Nourished

“It’s a 0-carb, 0-calorie sweetener that can be used anywhere you need a little sweetness,” Rami tells me. “It’s a staple in our home kitchen, our blog and now our products. We expanded our sweeteners to include powdered versions, organic versions, monk fruit blends, a brown sugar substitute and more on the way. What really excites us are the ready-made snacks we’ve developed including a keto pancake syrup, granolas, pancake mix and brownie mix.”

This year, the brand will be expanding its product offerings to include keto granola bars, chocolate hazelnut spread, cereal, and more. When I ask Rami what makes So Nourished products different from other keto products on the market he tells me that many other products available have questionable ingredients that often leave an unpleasant aftertaste.

“We believe keto snacks need to be enjoyable. Our products are all made with ingredients you can actually pronounce. We always use the highest quality ingredients we can find which is why our research and testing process takes longer than many other companies. We value our customers’ edible experiences and strive to provide not only tasty products but ones that nourish the body.”

When I ask if there are people that shouldn’t eat keto-based desserts Vicky tells me, “For the most part, anyone can benefit greatly from eating keto. Our bodies are built to be in ketosis naturally and break down fat for energy. However, people with any underlying health conditions like Type 1 Diabetes or those who are already taking insulin should consult with their doctor before overhauling their diet and lifestyle.”

With that said, here are three simple recipes from the Abrams’ that will undoubtedly satisfy your sweet tooth without spiking your insulin.

Keto Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Keto Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Courtesy of So Nourished

Macros per serving:

• 418 Calories

• 39g of Fat

• 12g of Protein

• 3.7g of Net Carbs

Ingredients Pancake Batter (makes 4 servings)

1/2 cup almond flour

1/2 cup cream cheese

4 eggs

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Cinnamon Swirl

1/4 cup melted butter

1 tsp cinnamon

2 tbsp So Nourished powdered erythritol

Cream Cheese Frosting

1/4 cup cream cheese

2 tbsp So Nourished powdered erythritol

1 1/2 tbsp unsweetened coconut milk

Instructions

Start by making the cream cheese frosting. Beat all of the ingredients for the frosting together until smooth. Set aside for now. Place all of the ingredients for the pancake batter in a blender and blend until smooth. In a small bowl, stir together all of the ingredients for the cinnamon swirl. Place the mix into a small pastry bag. Heat a skillet over medium heat and grease with a little butter, coconut oil or baking spray. Scoop about three tablespoons of pancake batter into the hot pan then pipe a spiral of the cinnamon swirl mix directly into the batter. If you do not have a piping bag, simply use a spoon to scoop about a tablespoon of the cinnamon swirl mix onto the pancake. Let the pancake cook for about 2 minutes then flip and cook for another minute to make both sides golden brown. Cook the remaining pancake batter the same way, spiraling the cinnamon mix into the batter to make a beautiful cinnamon swirl pancake. Top the pancake with about 1 tbsp of the frosting and enjoy while hot!

Keto Chocolate Mug Cake

Keto Chocolate Mug Cake Courtesy of So Nourished

Macros per serving:

• 302 Calories

• 27g of Fat

• 11g of Protein

• 3.8g of Net Carbs

Ingredients (makes 4 servings)

1 tbsp butter

3 tbsp almond flour

2 tbsp So Nourished granular erythritol

1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1 egg (whisked)

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp sea salt

1/8 tbsp Lily’s dark chocolate chips

Instructions

Place the butter in a large, microwave-safe mug and microwave for 10 seconds to melt. Add the almond flour, erythritol, cocoa powder, baking powder, vanilla extract, salt and egg to the mix and stir everything together with a fork. Mix well to make a smooth, thick batter. Microwave on high for 60 seconds. The cake should puff up quickly! Sprinkle the hot cake with the dark chocolate chips and then let cool for about 3 minutes before enjoying!

Keto Maple Pecan Granola Bars

Keto Maple Pecan Granola Bars Courtesy of So Nourished

Macros per serving:

• 313 Calories

• 27g of Fat

• 8g of Protein

• 5g of Net Carbs

Ingredients (makes 4 servings)

3/4 cup almond butter

1/2 cup So Nourished Pancake Syrup

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp salt

3 1/2 cups So Nourished Maple Pecan Granola

1/2 cup Lily’s dark chocolate chips

Instructions

Line an 8×8 square baking pan with parchment paper and set aside. Add the almond butter, So Nourished pancake syrup and coconut oil to a small saucepan and stir together. Heat the mix over medium heat, stirring occasionally until it begins to simmer. Simmer for one minute, stirring constantly so that the mix doesn’t burn to the bottom of the pan. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add the vanilla extract and salt. Mix well. Place the granola in a large bowl and pour the hot almond butter mix into the bowl, over the granola. Stir quickly to coat the granola in the hot syrup. Stir in the dark chocolate chips, if using. Pour the granola mix into the prepared baking pan and spread it evenly. Press the granola into the pan firmly, making it nice and flat. Place a piece of parchment paper on the surface of the mix to help you press it into the pan easily, without the mix sticking to your hands. Cover the pan of granola bars and place in the fridge to chill for about an hour. Cut into granola bars and enjoy! You can store the bars in an airtight container, in the fridge for up to 5 days. You can also freeze them for up to three months.

