Inmate On Home Confinement Spoke Out On Bureau Of Prisons’ Policy And Ended Up Back In Prison

When Lynn Espejo was released from a cell in Oklahoma City to complete the remainder of her 45-month sentence with the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) on home confinement, she didn’t care about the reasons behind her release from the hell she had endured. She had spent almost 100 days in solitary confinement, 14 of those in a cell surrounded by male inmates who hurled sexually explicit comments to one of only a few females on the range. She was tired, scared of contracting COVID-19 and wanted to be home with her husband.

Espejo was not exactly free. She was one of an estimated 20,000 inmates released since March 2020 as part of the CARES Act that allowed the BOP to place inmates with underlying health conditions on home confinement. The move was meant to not only place low and minimum security inmates in safer, more sanitary environments, but to also stop the spread of COVID-19 inside of prisons.

One woman spoke up about abuses in the federal Bureau of Prisons, and it landed her back in jail. Getty

U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (Eastern District of Arkansas) had sentenced Espejo in January 2018 after a jury found her guilty of wire fraud, money laundering, and filing false tax returns. Espejo was an office manager for a firm that administered business expenses for doctors in Little Rock, Arkansas, where it was charged that she had embezzled over $600,000, something she disputes … but jury has closed that case. In fact, Espejo acknowledged as much and went into prison hoping to use the time in the most productive way she. could. She self surrendered to a federal prison camp in Bryan, TX, on February 26, 2018.

Even before reporting to prison, Espejo wanted to document her legal journey and the prison life ahead of her. She started a blog, “Inside The Walls,” where she shared events unfolding in her life with entries ranging from her first day in prison, to prison recipes cooked in microwaves, to her time in solitary confinement in the BOP’s holdover facility in Oklahoma City, OK. She sent contents for the blogs to a friend (outside of prison) who posted them on her website. Inmates do not have access to the Internet, so an intermediary to help is required. So long as Espejo was not getting income, running a business, with her entries, it was perfectly acceptable for her to write.

Even though her blogging was entertaining and educational, it was not received well by the staff at Bryan Federal Prison Camp who confronted her about her articles. She kept on writing. Jack Donson, who worked as a corrections treatment specialist at the BOP before retiring, said that blogging has become popular, “and while it provides some insight into prison life, it also brings attention to the inmate writing, and that puts certain inmates on staff radar screen.”

Espejo’s confinement in Oklahoma City in early 2020 came after she requested to be transferred from Bryan to Carswell, TX. She felt that his being only 5 hours from their Arkansas home would be easier on him. For many minimum security inmates, such requests are fulfilled through furlough transfers where the inmate gets a ride from a family member from one prison to another, but institutions have other means of transferring inmates. Espejo got her transfer but the BOP designated her to Aliceville, AL, even further from her home, instead of Carswell and sent her via the US Marshal’s air transport. Her first stop in the transfer was Oklahoma City, then COVID-19 hit and the transfer was delayed. Espejo was placed in solitary confinement in the sprawling Oklahoma City compound where one part of her stay was in her own cell in a men’s wing.

Fearing that she would contract COVID-19 and citing her deteriorating mental health (anxiety, panic attacks, and PTSD), Espejo typed her own motion of Compassionate Release to Judge Baker. The judge denied the motion but on May 27, 2020, Espejo was chosen to spend the remainder of her sentence, scheduled to end on May 4, 2021, on home confinement. In her mind, it meant that she was almost free.

Home confinement did not stop Espejo’s advocacy for the treatment of the women she met at Bryan. She continued blogging and speaking out about the prison conditions and advocated for many of the woman at the minimum security camp to be placed on home confinement. The blog turned into a radio show/podcast and numerous social media posts. There is no BOP rule that prohibits inmates, inside prison or on home confinement, from expressing their views (a basic First Amendment right afforded to everyone).

Espejo kept current on the conditions inside of prisons across the country and the BOP’s actions as it related to the treatment of inmates during the pandemic. She kept especially close ties to women in Bryan and learned in December 2020, just days before Christmas, that a COVID-19 quarantine had shut down all communications from inmates to their families … no email, no phone calls and no visits … for a period of 7 weeks. Espejo heard about an advocate who had staged a protest of sorts by hiring a mobile-billboard to drive by and park near the prison with a message that read, “Hey Warden! They are not murderers or rapists. They are wives, daughters and mothers. It’s a camp, not a penitentiary. Let Unit B2 of Bryan Federal Prison Camp use the phone. Seven weeks without and counting.” She wrote a blog post titled “The Grinch Resides At Federal Prison Camp Bryan” and shared the post to her social media pages. A few days later, Piper Kerman, author of “Orange Is The New Black” retweeted Espejo’s blog post and it went viral.

Photo sent to Lynn Espejo for her blog Lynn Espejo

Shortly after the post, Espejo’s future Probation Officer received an email from an Bryan prison camp Special Investigative Agent (SIS) staff member who was looking into whether Espejo was involved in the mobile billboard incident. The email to probation alleged that Espejo had herself hired the mobile-billboard and provided a link to Espejo’s blog. The SIS officer indicated that he had evidence that Espejo was communicating by way of the BOP CorrLinks monitored email system with inmates at Bryan prison camp. The probation officer, who at the time was not even responsible for Espejo’s actions, forwarded the email to Espejo’s Case Manager at the City of Faith Half-Way House … many inmates who are on home confinement are commonly monitored by half-way houses. The issue was, what rule was Espejo violating?

Espejo’s Case Manager believed that she was not allowed to have contact with other inmates due to the BOP’s policy that states half-way house residents will “not knowingly associate with persons having a criminal record…”. To be clear the word “association” legally means that Espejo was not to “associate in a criminal manner” with other felons. This does not however mean that Espejo was prohibited from talking to other felons. The City of Faith Case Manager told Espejo that she would not be pursuing the matter for punishment but that Espejo should no longer host her radio show “Inside The Walls and Beyond”, appear on podcasts, or blog on other news media without permission from the BOP. Finally, Espejo was told that she could no longer communicate with inmates via Corrlinks. When Espejo pushed back things went south. Residential Reentry Manager at the BOP offices in Grand Prairie, TX, advised City of Faith Half Way House in Little Rock, AR, that Espejo was to “specifically refrain from participating in the program while it was worked out.” Espejo found the BOP policy that supporter her position but four days later, Espejo was told to report back to the City of Faith to be transported by the US Marshal Services back to prison.

Espejo immediately reported as requested and once there reviewed a report that stated she was “emailing inmates” as the reason for the write up and that she should be transported back to prison. Here home confinement was over and she would spend the remaining months of her sentence in a prison cell. Espejo was transported to Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility outside of Little Rock.

However, the BOP was not aware that in December 2020, Espejo had amended her motion for compassionate release, requesting that she be released from home-confinement to start serving her term of supervised release. On January 26, 2021, Judge Baker granted Espejo’s motion and gave the BOP until 3:00 p.m. the following day to release Espejo from the county jail. Espejo prevailed but not before enduring one more encounter with the BOP.

Note: To put this story together I relied on viewing actual incident reports, reviewed BOP policy and spoke to those close to the incident. I reached out to the BOP to comment and they did not respond.

