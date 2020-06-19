Innovation Of Product And Culture In The New Normal

CEO at White Glove, Executive leader, digital marketing expert, and growth hacking visionary.

I started a new CEO position on March 2, 2020. The company is based just outside of Detroit, but it was no more than 10 days into my tenure that I was driving back to where I came from, Philadelphia, ready to move the entire company to remote work as soon as possible. The company, which does most of its business as a live seminar marketing company for financial and other professional advisors, was deeply impacted by Covid-19 because its core business involved live venues for Baby Boomers to learn about the topics of retirement, tax and Social Security planning. As live venues closed and consumers were quarantined at home, our company was faced with a multipart challenge.

Now, the long-term vision of digital transformation that I had been brought in to help facilitate required a much faster acceleration: from years to days. Just a few days before, in front of a live town hall introduction to a company of 130-plus employees, the message to iterate to great was clear. Now, with employees all working remotely, the messages became accelerate to great.

Two imperatives faced the company: product and leadership innovation. Yes, innovation! Only those who innovate in times of crisis will be sustainable — think about web domains in the early days of the internet or frequencies in the early days of radio.

It was time to innovate and grab market share. On the product side, we had to shift our focus from live venue seminars to webinars. We quickly took hold of this product, shifted resources and responsibilities, and developed a go-to-market plan. By the end of April, not only was this successful, but we had sold and completed hundreds of webinars.

For executive leaders facing similar circumstances today, look at this situation as a new opportunity, not the new normal. Find ways to grow your company, maybe not immediately, but by making long-term decisions. Think about threading the needle versus long-term growth. You need to make short-term decisions based on cash flows and core sustainability, but you should also take some swings. You may never get these types of opportunities again. When everything is going well and companies thrive, the competing is more difficult. Find ways to take chances now that will pay off later.

On the leadership front, think about trying to hire an executive management team, gain credibility of a large employee base and manage the company remotely. The key for us was transparency. Over the past eight weeks, we have developed a culture of full transparency with:

• Weekly virtual town halls that discuss company initiatives and financial information.

• Virtual happy hours called “Comfort and Cocktails.”

• A two-week-long virtual office Olympics.

• Migration of full department-level Agile sprints to align resource and prioritization.

• The rollout of a full strategic company plan.

• Newly established KPIs to track individual, team and company performance.

For executive leaders facing cultural changes during this time, find ways like these to improve your culture. If you can keep your company’s attention now, it will be even easier when everyone is back in an office setting. It is just too easy to tune out or turn off when remote. Make sure you keep engagement and communication levels high with employees, and more importantly, find ways to sustain their passion and commitment to the company’s true north.

The world of virtual is not the new normal, but rather a new opportunity. When professional and personal lives resume outside the home, companies must be prepared for both. It is clear that a company can succeed if focused on innovation and driving transparency within its employee base.

Onward and upward. This is a time to thrive. Grasp the opportunity!

