Interest Rates Are Low But Don’t Refinance Your Student Loans Just Yet

Interest rates are low, but don’t rush to refinance federal student loans.

Interest rates are incredibly low right now. And that has a lot of people thinking about refinancing any consumer debt they have.

Borrowers could save a lot of money on mortgages, credit cards, and, yes, even student loans. And student loan companies are pouncing on it, advertizing and encouraging borrowers to take advantage of rates lower than those of federal student loans.

But student loan borrowers should think twice before they decide to refinance. In the end, it might cost them.

While lowering your interest rate a few points could save you money, borrowers who refinance forfeit important benefits that only apply to federal student loans. They can miss out on lower payment options, loan forgiveness, and other important consumer protections.

One of the most important protections and benefits federal student loan borrowers have is income-based repayment. The federal government offers multiple plans that allow borrowers to limit their payment based on a percentage of their income—defined as 150 percent of the federal poverty line for their family size.

As their income increases, payments increase. But if income falls suddenly, borrwers are also protected and can lower their payments appropriately. If borrowers earn too little, then they will have a “$0 payment” for that time period.

Though these plans lengthen the time required for borrowers to repay their loans, they offer forgiveness of any remaining balance after 20 or 25 years depending on the plan. Borrowers also have the option for loan forbearance if they face other economic hardships.

These are important consumer protections for borrowers if they lose their job or their income fluctuates. Not to mention that federal student loan borrowers can have their debt discharged in cases of death and disability.

Borrowers who refinance to private student loans lose out on those protections. But they also miss out on other loan forgiveness options, like Teacher Loan Forgiveness and Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

When Congress passed the CARES Act, they suspended payments for student borrowers with federally-held student loans for approximately six months. And that suspension is interest-free. But private student loan borrowers didn’t get that benefit from Congress.

So borrowers could make a significant dent in their loan principal under the CARES Act if they continue to make payments. And most of the student loan forgiveness proposals associated with coronavirus relief or stimulus also don’t include private student loans. Borrowers that refinance would miss out on any extension of the interest hiatus or other potential future coronavirus stimulus forgiveness.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has also proposed some student debt forgiveness in his presidential campaign. Of course, the election is still months away and he may not win. And if he does, it’s not a guarantee a student loan forgiveness bill would pass. However, it is still something borrowers should consider.

Certainly, some borrowers might see the benefit of refinancing their student loans. Those with private loans might want to consider it if the terms are more beneficial. But those with federal loans should be sure to evaluate their circumstances to make sure they make the best financial decision.

