Introducing Facebook Page Analyzer And Facebook Pages

Origins and Caudalie have seen between 250 – 650 engagements surrounding their giveaway content — approximately 120% above their average engagement count.

This is a clear content opportunity for other skincare brands to take advantage of on Facebook.

Work out the cost of your content efforts

You can also use the content post engagement data in this report to project the cost and ROI of your content efforts.

For example, let’s imagine you’ve decided to do a giveaway worth $100.

If you know from your competitor analysis that your giveaway is likely to receive 650 engagements, the cost of this content activity will be $0.15 per engagement (ie. 100 / 650 = 0.15).

So for as little as $0.15 per interaction, you could build some pretty impressive organic engagement.

Spot ROI opportunities

From there you can calculate an approximate ROI to justify your content decisions, by comparing organic Cost Per Engagement (CPE) against the cost of paid advertising.

According to AdEspresso, Cost Per Like (CPL) on Facebook’s advertising platform equated to $0.20 for the first three quarters of 2020.

If you subtract the $0.15 CPE of your giveaway from this paid $0.20 CPL, you’d achieve a minimum cost saving of $0.05 per engagement, or a grand total of $32.50 – if you’re aiming for 650 engagements overall.

We say minimum here because an organic giveaway campaign has greater potential to generate more than just likes.

If competitor performance is anything to go by, it can encourage shares and comments too, which are even better forms of engagement.

What’s more, the amount of feed based impressions that will be generated by this trio of engagements will likely far surpass what could be achieved for the same price via paid advertising.

So there you have it. A pretty easy way to calculate the ROI of your content decisions on Facebook using data from the Facebook Page Analyzer.

