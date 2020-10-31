Invasive Lionfish Attracted To Underwater Fences – And Fisherman Are Taking Notice

A lionfish on a reef in Belize. Liz Allen

Lionfish were introduced to the Caribbean in the 1980s. Although unconfirmed, it is suspected that their entrance into the Caribbean was a pure accident when a hurricane caused a home fish tank to fail. Regardless of how they were introduced, lionfish now thrive in the Caribbean Ocean.

Lionfish are native to the Pacific Ocean where they are prey for a number of animals like sharks and cornetfish. In the Caribbean however, lionfish live without predators. While this may be nice for the lionfish, it’s turned into a big problem for Caribbean ecosystems.

Lionfish reproduce incredibly fast; females mature when they are less than a year old, and release about 50,000 eggs every three days all year round. Lionfish are also voracious eaters. Combined, the small army of lionfish that now populate Caribbean reefs now are gobbling up too many small reef fish, leading to repercussions throughout the food chain.

Lionfish lured to a plastic, lattice fence in Florida. Alexander Fogg via AP

Scientists and fishermen alike have tried a number of strategies to combat the Caribbean’s booming lionfish populations, including attempts to teach local predators to eat lionfish. Unfortunately, these attempts to reduce lionfish populations have been met with only limited success.

A recent discovery about lionfish behavior could help to remove the invasive fish’s advantage in the Caribbean. According to Steve Gittings, chief scientist at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Marine Sanctuaries, lionfish are attracted to underwater structures even when they lack bait, including cheap lattice fences.

Now, fishermen are placing lattice fences within purse traps as part of a tw0-year study. These traps lay flat on the seafloor where they are undetected by the lionfish. Gittings hopes this inexpensive trap will help in the fight against the invasive lionfish in the Caribbean.

