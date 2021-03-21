Should you invest in Tesla this year?

Do you think it is worth buying shares of Tesla Motors? Or are you one of those who think that their model has no future? We will see that and much more in this review of what is one of the most popular stocks in the world.

Tesla Motors is one of the latest fashionable companies, and the proof of this is its meteoric rise and listing on the Nasdaq, which has been one of the stocks that have risen the most in price since 2011.

One of the best stocks to have been trading higher in the medium term, no doubt.

This company may not be well known on our streets, although those who like cars and buy motor magazines already know exactly what it is about.

If you ask your grandmother, she probably doesn’t know, but if you ask your 18-year-old son, he most likely does.

It is the leading company or at least the best-known manufacturer of electric cars, the great bet for the future of the automobile.

In the case of Tesla, it is a specialist company in this market, which is trying to become the world benchmark in the sector in the future.

The amount of competition Tesla has is enormous. Giants like BMW, Nissan, Ford, Daimler, Mitsubishi, Fiat and Chinese manufacturers.

Likewise, other giants in the sector, such as Volvo, Volkswagen and Porsche already have plans to enter the market in a big way.

Nobody wants to be left out of the race for electric cars

So the competition is anticipated fierce in the near future, but could not be expected otherwise.

In this sense, the good thing about Tesla is the fact that it is a specialist company, while most of its competitors have the handicap that their main business is another, to which they direct the main energies of their companies.

Tesla, however, has the disadvantage that it does not have the financial and business muscle that the named companies have.

Although based on market capitalization, it is not that far anymore.

Tesla Motors stock price

The price of Tesla Motors shares is traded and tracked in the New York markets, specifically the Nasdaq, of which it is one of the main stocks.

Also, I want to comment that the price of Tesla shares is one of the most followed in the world.

Of course much more than other companies of its size.

For beginners who want to trade on Tesla shares, free stock trading apps for beginners are recommended.

Elon Musk factor

Well, due to the fact that its main owner, Elon Musk is one of the most followed gurus in the world, in such a way that he is constantly in the mass media.

In fact I think I do not know of any other action with such controversy when it comes to following their actions.

If you have followed the stock market since 2014 you will have noticed that few companies have had as many negative opinions as Tesla Motors.

Honestly, there are many times that I saw news in important media that seemed to talk about the end of this company.

Most analysts gave it up for lost in many cases. However, there it is, and not only has it not fallen, but it seems that it will soon become a company with significant benefits.

As I said before, few stocks have I seen with such negativity from the point of view of stock analysts and in the media news.

Many times I saw the word bankruptcy and bankruptcy associated with Tesla.