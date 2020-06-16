Investors Have Sights On Gunmakers Amid Coronavirus, Social Unrest

Guns and butter: They’ve long been jawed about by economists in a model talking about an economy’s production capacity. When you’re producing more butter, you’re making less guns.

In the crazy times we’ve been living in over the past months, people seem to be pretty keen on having both. Why? They’re worried about scarcity.

First, the coronavirus pandemic caused a wave of stocking up on staple items like butter and, yes, toilet paper. Now, with social unrest in the form of both peaceful and violent protests sweeping the nation after the death of George Floyd in police custody, many people want guns.

The Data is In

According to LikeFolio data, interest in new gun purchases surged among consumers when COVID-19 began to affect the United States in force, and it has jumped again as consumers have reacted to the protest activities.

Mentions of purchasing a new gun increased 45% in March-April and jumped 140% in May-June compared with the same periods a year ago (see figure 1 below).

GET PACKING? Social mentions of new gun purchases spiked in Spring 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic … [+] and social unrest

LikeFolio

Similarly, mentions of ammunition being “sold out” or “out of stock” spiked in March 2020 amid quarantine uncertainty and have moved higher again as protest activities spread:

IN NEED OF A RELOAD. Social mentions of ammunition shortages peaked in March 2020, but began rising … [+] again in late May.

LikeFolio

The numbers reinforce what the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Checks System data have been showing. That data, which is a general indicator of overall gun purchases but not a one-to-one match, jumped to more than 3.7 million in March, up by more than a million over the previous year. Background checks moved above 3 million again in May. The only other month on record when background checks surpassed 3 million was in December 2015, the same month as the mass shooting in San Bernardino, Calif.

The current dynamic is slightly different than when gun sales—perversely—increase after mass shooting events in the United States. But the underlying worry is still scarcity.

After mass shootings, some people worry about the curtailment of Second Amendment rights. Now, it seems they’re simply worrying about demand exceeding supply. (An extreme end-of-days apocalyptic fantasy—where holed up city dwellers or rural farmers would need to be well armed to defend against COVID-19 social decay overwhelming the police or causing a mass exodus of hungry people looking to take over rural food production—doesn’t seem to be very likely, even with the added pressure of the protests.)

Additionally, uncertainty about the upcoming presidential election, and whether a less gun-friendly candidate might be elected could be driving some of the demand. It also seems that social distancing strictures are fueling a desire to get into the great outdoors, perhaps increasing hunting-related gun and ammunition purchases.

And let’s be honest: This spring saw runs on toilet paper, hand sanitizer, bleach, and even baking supplies, so a “better-safe-than-sorry” mentality may still be in the works.

Some of the Companies Involved

Whatever its cause—and regardless of whether the scarcity is real or perceived—equity investors have been taking advantage demand for guns and ammo. American Outdoor Brands Corp AOBC . (SWBI), Sturm Ruger & Co RGR . (RGR) and Vista Outdoor (VSTO) have all climbed back above where they were trading before the pandemic hit the United States in force. Their performance includes recent surges amid the protests. The stock of Axon Enterprise AAXN (AAXN), which makes Taser electroshock weapons, has followed a similar pattern.

Shares of other companies involved in the guns and ammo business have had less success, but that could be from a drag in their other, unrelated businesses. Those include Olin Corp. (OLN) which in addition to owning the Winchester brand also makes chemicals; National Presto Industries NPK (NPK), which makes housewares in addition to ammunition; and Clarus Corp. (CLAR), which makes ammunition as well as rock climbing gear.

Still, shares of SWBI, RGR, and VSTO are doing well right now amid heightened national emotions. That doesn’t mean you have to trade emotionally. If you have gunmakers in your sights, do your homework. But do it quickly.

Right now, fear of scarcity is driving emotions which drive short-term market dynamics and can provide money-making opportunities.

But those can pass quickly as fundamentals drive the long term and markets always seek equilibrium. Remember that as you seek to hit your investment targets.

