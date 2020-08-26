Investors Set To More Than Double Gold Holdings, Prices Higher: New Report Says

One kilogram gold bars are displayed for a photograph at the YLG Bullion International Co. … [+] headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016. Thailand’s biggest buyer of gold will boost purchases by about 25 percent to 160 tons this year, said chief executive officer Pawan Nawawattanasub. Photographer: Dario Pignatelli/Bloomberg © 2016 Bloomberg Finance LP

Investors are poised to pump an additional $2-3 trillion money into the gold market in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, experts say.

That could mean a surge in the price of gold, such as that held in the SPDR Gold Shares exchange-traded fund, could surge by at least 30%.

Covid-19 Could Catapult Gold Prices

The problem is that the lockdowns across the world have led to a slew of financial issues, including long-term damage to a slew of economies and massively increased government borrowing. Such things tend to make serious investors uneasy.

The result is that increasingly investors are looking at buying gold to reduce their investment risks and maintain the purchasing power of their assets, according to a recent research report from Sprott, a Toronto-based precious metals asset manager. Most investors know that gold is a good diversifier of overall risk when held in a portfolio of other assets. Also, over long periods, bullion is said to keep its value in inflation-adjusted terms.

The result is a renewed interest in buying the metal for investment purposes.

“We at Sprott are seeing evidence that some investors are finally ushering gold out of the realm of a fringe trading asset and toward a necessary portfolio allocation,” the report states.

Investors Likely to Up Their Ante On Gold

The firm currently estimates that a mere 20% of investors make allocations to gold, which is at the small level of around 1-2% of those investors’ assets.

However, Sprott now sees the portion of investors wanting gold doubling to 40% and likely wanting to allocate 3-5% of their assets to buy the metal, on average. In other words, a lot more money looks likely to get plowed into the gold market and send prices higher.

“That [buying] would generate $2-3 trillion of buying,” the report says, and send the price of bullion up to prices to “the mid-to-high-$2,000s.”

Or put another way, gold, which recently fetched $1917 a troy ounce, could be headed to between $2,500 and $3,000, if Sprott is correct.

Source