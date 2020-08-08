iOS 14: A Security And Privacy Game-Changer For All iPhone Users

Apple’s iOS 14 launch is so close you could almost touch it. It’s a security and privacy … [+] game-changer for all iPhone users.

Apple’s new operating system update iOS 14 is so close you could touch it—it’ll probably drop in just over a month. It comes with a bunch of cool features including App Clips and changes to Maps and Photos. But it’s also very clear iOS 14 is going to be a game-changer for your security and privacy.

Apple’s iOS 13 saw Apple start to define itself as the brand that cares about your security and privacy. “What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone,” the advertising billboards read in a clear swipe at rival Google.

But now, iOS 14 takes security to the next level. Apple had previously put pressure on app developers that like to collect your data (looking at you, Google and Facebook) but now this is ramped up even further.

iOS 14: A lose-lose for advertisers

In fact, advertisers are up in arms about an iOS 14 feature that requires people to opt in to being tracked across their apps for advertising purposes. This new feature is, of course, great for your privacy: Before being tracked you will receive a notification saying, “x would like permission to track you across apps and websites owned by other companies. Your data will be used to deliver personalized ads to you.”

Apple will allow you to choose between “Allow Tracking” or “Ask App Not To Track.”

Another big change in iOS 14 is the fact that app developers have to be more transparent about the data they collect, hopefully giving you more clarity about the information apps sweep up in the background. This will also give you more information to decide if an app isn’t for you before you download it, and the ability to better manage its permissions.

And iOS 14 also tells you when an app is reading your iPhone clipboard. Apple’s iOS 14 has already outed apps such as TikTok, LinkedIn, and Reddit for spying on the clipboard.

iOS 14’s new features are a win for users

Another major feature for your security and privacy, and one I am very excited about, is a new indicator light in the status bar that shows if an app is recording you using your microphone or camera. This already happens on your MacBook so it’s pretty cool to see it land on iPhones too.

Apple’s iOS 14 could be a loss for the many app developers who rely on being able to track users. But the new security and privacy features in iOS 14 are going to be a win for users, who get even more control over data and security.

It’ll also be a win for Apple, which doesn’t make money from advertising like rivals Google and Facebook, and owns the entire ecosystem of hardware, software and services allowing its famous “walled garden” to continue to operate.

