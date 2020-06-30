Is Entrepreneurship in Your DNA?

Marketing Podcast with Sydni Craig-Hart

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Sydni Craig-Hart CEO and Co-Founder of Smart Simple Marketing, an award-winning content marketing consultancy.

Smart Simple Marketing helps B2SMB marketing professionals gain market share, drive engagement and deepen loyalty with small businesses, women business entrepreneurs and minority business entrepreneurs. They work with brands in retail, technology, financial services, wireless and with associations.

Since their start in 2006 they have worked with small businesses and organizations in 79 different industries, build an engaged community of 30,100+ diverse-owned small businesses, delivered 437 classes, workshops, webinars, taught 9,800+ small businesses and entrepreneurs at our live events, and researched and created over 10,000 pieces of original content.

Questions I ask Sydni Craig-Hart:

What do you enjoy most about what you do?

What are some of the biggest challenges your clients are struggling with right now from a marketing standpoint?

What are you telling people when they come to you and ask “what should I be doing”?

What you’ll learn if you give a listen:

What it means for Sydni to be a 4th generation Entrepreneur

How to work with your husband as a business partner

Sydni’s reading Built to Sell and found the lessons in it are what you should be doing right now

More about Sydni Craig-Hart:

