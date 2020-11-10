Breaking
Is the 1-Page Marketing Plan Right for Your Business?

written by Duct November 10, 2020
Is the 1-Page Marketing Plan Right for Your Business?

Marketing Podcast with Allan Dib

Allan Dib In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Allan Dib serial entrepreneur, rebellious marketer and #1 bestselling author. Allan Dib wrote The 1-Page Marketing Plan: Get New Customers, Make More Money, And Stand Out From the Crowd. 

Questions I ask Rory Vaden:

  • What is a marketing plan?
  • Why do you need a marketing plan?
  • Introduce us to The 1-Page Marketing Plan
  • What is the purpose of the 1-Page Marketing Plan template?
  • What is your 3-phased approach to building a marketing plan?
  • How do you write your 1-Page Marketing Plan?
  • What are some examples of The 1-Page Marketing Plan?

More about Allan Dib:

