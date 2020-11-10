Is the 1-Page Marketing Plan Right for Your Business?

Marketing Podcast with Allan Dib

In this episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast, I interview Allan Dib serial entrepreneur, rebellious marketer and #1 bestselling author. Allan Dib wrote The 1-Page Marketing Plan: Get New Customers, Make More Money, And Stand Out From the Crowd.

Questions I ask Allan Dib:

What is a marketing plan?

Why do you need a marketing plan?

Introduce us to The 1-Page Marketing Plan

What is the purpose of the 1-Page Marketing Plan template?

What is your 3-phased approach to building a marketing plan?

How do you write your 1-Page Marketing Plan?

What are some examples of The 1-Page Marketing Plan?

More about Allan Dib:

