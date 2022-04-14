Is Your Office as Eco-Friendly as You Think?

Going green is great for business, with recent research conducted in 17 countries finding that sustainability is a key pillar of consumers’ purchasing decisions. In fact, over the past five years, some 85% of people say that they have shifted to a more sustainable way of shopping. Moreover, one-third of all millennials say that, when they have to buy a specific item, they choose the most sustainable alternative possible. If you are a company that recycles paper, relies on solar energy, or watches the amount of water you use, the question remains, are you really ticking all the boxes required to lower your carbon footprint as much as possible?

Opting for Green Cleaning

If you buy cleaning products for your business, make sure to research aspects such as packaging, increased biobased ingredient contents, and product manufacturing methods using lower temperatures. Many modern companies are working to improve each of these features in their products, with companies like Unilever, for instance, investing more than $1 billion in switching to renewable or recycled carbon to manufacture its products. If you hire a third party to keep your office clean and tidy, relying on eco-friendly cleaning services that use mechanical and green cleaning products can have a big impact on your total carbon footprint. It can also significantly improve your indoor air quality since toxic cleaning products are a big contributor to indoor pollution. Extend this idea to pest control. Commercial products can contain high levels of ingredients that can cause eye, nose, throat, and respiratory discomfort. There are plant-based products that are highly effective at curtailing pest populations without imposing a heavy burden on the environment.

Cutting Back on Energy Use

Not every company has the possibility of installing solar panels to provide all its energy needs. However, there are many smaller steps that, when taken together, can have a big impact on your company’s environmental friendliness. Steps to take include setting up an automated system that can be programmed to provide lighting, heating, and cooling as required by your employees, without wasting energy. Sealing windows, using LED light bulbs, changing indoor filters, using fans instead of the AC, and scheduling your HVAC system maintenance can all help reduce the amount of energy your office consumes.

Becoming a Proactive Eco-Warrior

Leverage your company’s website, communications, and social media sites to show your company’s commitment and transparency when it comes to sustainability. Announce the measures you are taking, form vital synergies with other companies so you can share strategies and ideas, and take part in community events such as beach and forest cleanups and fundraisers. Create a list of the protocols you are following (covering aspects such as water and energy use, recycling, packaging, cleaning, and other matters) so as to build consumer trust and establish a reputation for sincere environmental commitment.

In order for businesses to survive and thrive in the current millennium, sustainability is vital. Aim to embrace solar or other renewable energies and to establish a water-saving system among employees. Avoid chemical cleaning products, going fully green if possible when it comes to keeping your office spick and span. Finally, use your social media sites to create positive relationships with other green-minded businesses.