‘It Was Something Bigger At Stake:’ Lake Street Small Business Owners React To Destruction Of Their Shops During Protests Against Murder Of George Floyd

The charred wreckage of a building destroyed during last week’s rioting which was sparked by the … [+] death of George Floyd on June 3, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. – Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on the neck of George Floyd who later died, will now be charged with second-degree murder, and his three colleagues will face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, court documents revealed on June 3. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

“Let my building burn,” said Minneapolis restaurant owner Ruhel Islam after protesters lit his shop on fire. The story was quickly picked up by dozens of media outlets and his daughter, Hafsa Islam, was asked to write an opinion piece for the Washington Post. She reiterated her father’s sentiment: “we can rebuild a building, but we will never reclaim the life George Floyd didn’t get to live.”

The murder of George Floyd by four Minneapolis police officers has sparked weeks of protests in cities across the country. During peaceful protests attended by thousands, some protestors have broken into buildings, stolen property, and lit fires. On stretches of the commercial throughway Lake Street in Minneapolis small businesses that were already struggling financially due to COVID-19 are now faced with the prospect of rebuilding from ashes. I spoke with three small business owners whose shops were completely destroyed to understand if Ruhel Islam’s sentiment is echoed. They had different reactions to whether the ends justified the means.

Anis Ayani (37), poses amid the wreckage of his shop, looted and burned on the night of on May 29 … [+] during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, on June 3, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

George Floyd was murdered on Monday, May 25 by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds as Floyd repeatedly said “I can’t breathe.” Protests in Minneapolis began on Tuesday. That day, Chauvin, two other police officers that held Floyd down, and a fourth officer that stood by, were fired. The small business owners I spoke with began to guard their shops on Wednesday.

“It started peacefully,” said Brandy Moore, 41, co-owner of the clothing store slash recording studio Levels. “They weren’t being heard. It caused the looting. After the looting no arrests were made. [It was like] we’re still not being heard, we’re not getting your attention. That’s when it turned to fires,” she told me.

On Thursday evening, protesters lit the 3rd Police Precinct on fire, and fires began to burn in all directions. Moore, her business partner, and her family members were outside her store with more than fifty National Guard soldiers, she says. When the fires were set on their side of the street, they spread between buildings and eventually consumed her shop.

“We watched it collapse completely to the ground,” she says.

I asked her what her reaction was. “First of all it’s hurtful,” she says. “This is a business that was from the ground-up. No handouts were given, no loans. It was hard-earned money that was put into the business. But it was a life that was lost, it was something bigger at stake. That soothed the hurt.”

An aerial view shows the wreckage of 7 Mile Fashion Express, burned during demonstrations over the … [+] death of George Floyd, on June 3, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

I can understand the frustration and sadness of small business owners, who have struggled personally to build their businesses and are reliant on that income. I can understand how it feels deeply unfair that they have been caught in the crossfire of the protests’ damage. I can also understand, to the degree that I am able as a privileged white woman, the anger and rage that led the fires to be lit and the pervasive inequality, that falls along lines of race, that may have motivated the stealing. I do think that the actions taken by protesters were indiscriminate, and that the community as a whole suffers when small businesses, especially those owned by people of color and immigrants, suffer.

I defer to Brandy Moore, a black woman who started her own business in her hometown, to make the case that these protests were justified. “Even if it was my people that did this to me, I’m with my people,” she says.

The fires and property damage caught the world’s attention and ultimately served as the catalyst for justice in the case of George Floyd. On Friday, charges of murder were finally brought against Derek Chauvin and he was arrested. On Wednesday of the following week Derek Chauvin was charged with second degree murder, and the officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao were charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder, and aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter. On Monday of this week, Chauvin was officially found guilty of third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

Moore says she hasn’t really been able to mourn her business. “I’m still here. I get another chance to rebuild my business,” says Moore. “George Floyd lost his life. It’s hard to even equate the two. It leaves me in the fight for justice.”

An employee hands the seccade (prayer-rug) to Moroccan Gas station owner Anis Ayani, 37, from the … [+] charred wreckage of a Gas station destroyed during last week's rioting which was sparked by the death of George Floyd on June 3, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Anis Ayani, 37, owner of Shell Gas Station supports peaceful protesting. “I’m with them,” he says. But he is angry that his store was targeted. “It was the police who killed him, why do we have to pay for it?” he says.

Ayani guarded his shop on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday evening, after he left the store to follow curfew, he watched on his surveillance cameras as it was set on fire. The store was a livelihood for Ayani and the three families he supports financially. “I put all my life in there. In a second everything was gone,” he says.

The charred wreckage of a beauty supply store destroyed during last week's rioting which was sparked … [+] by the death of George Floyd on June 3, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Gina Ahn, 36, works at her family’s business 7 Mile Fashion, which was across the highway from the Cup Foods in front of which George Floyd was murdered, and the Police Precinct that was burned down. The store was broken into on Wednesday, and burned to the ground on Thursday.

“My emotions are all over the place,” says Ahn. “It was already really upsetting to hear about George Floyd. The anger and the grief that was coming from that a few days later brought a whole other layer of grief.”

The damage to Moore’s Levels, Ayani’s gas station, the Ahn family’s 7 Mile Fashion will not be fully covered by insurance, leaving them dependent on networks of mutual aid. Organizations such as the West Broadway and Area Coalition and the Lake Street Council are raising money for over a hundred small businesses and nonprofits damaged across the Twin Cities to help them rebuild. The GoFundMe for Moore’s store Levels can be found here.

