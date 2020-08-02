‘It’s Going To Be Hard To Keep The Virus Out’: Ex-Trump Official Scott Gottlieb Warns Of ‘Rotating’ Outbreaks

TOPLINE

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration under President Trump, warned Sunday that regional outbreaks of coronavirus could continue to flare up, arguing that “residual caution” in already hard-hit areas appears to be critical in mitigating the spread of the virus.

Scott Gottlieb, commissioner of the FDA listens during a House Oversight and Investigations … [+] Subcommittee hearing on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Photographer: Toya Sarno Jordan/Bloomberg

© 2018 Bloomberg Finance LP

KEY FACTS

“I think what we’re likely to see is regional outbreaks with compensatory action that’s going to get those outbreaks under control across the country like we’ve been seeing,” Gottlieb said on CBS’s Face The Nation. Gottlieb predicted that the outbreak would be “this slow burn,” through the year and that the Northeast, which was ravaged by the virus in April and May, will likely be “re-seeded” with the virus. “You’re just seeing it rotate through different parts of the country,” Gottlieb stated, noting that “after parts of the country become affected by this, you do see some increased vigilance.” Pointing to an increase of cases in the Midwest, Gottlieb also warned of possible outbreaks in areas that were “shut down but were largely unaffected” by the virus, in part because, “there is some element of the fact that until you’re touched by it, you really don’t appreciate the full significance of this.” Gottlieb argued that “residual caution” in states that have already been hit by the virus can be key to mitigating its spread, predicting, “now that more people have seen how devastating this can be and how dangerous it is, I think you’re going to see some more residual action on the part of consumers across the entire country.”

Crucial Quote

“I hope it’s not the case that every part of the country needs to have some level of epidemic in order to get collective action that’s going to keep this at bay, but there is some element of that,” Gottlieb said.

Big Number

35%. A FiveThirtyEight analysis of polls found that 35% of the country currently says the virus is very serious, while another 34% say it is somewhat serious. That’s compared to just 29% who say it is not very or not at all serious. However, while there was a large increase in seriousness towards the virus in March, the public’s attitude towards it has been largely stagnant since early April, despite cases skyrocketing since then.

Surprising Fact

The most determinant factor in differing views on the seriousness of the virus is not geography, as Gottlieb suggests, but partisanship. A Pew Research poll in late July found that 85% of Democrats say Covid-19 is a major threat to the health of the U.S. public, while 67% of independents and just 46% of Republicans say the same. While the percent of Democrats viewing the virus as major has increased from 78% in April, the percent of Republicans has actually gone down from 52% in that same period.

