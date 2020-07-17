James Webb Space Telescope: NASA Again Delays Its $8.8 Billion ‘Top Science Priority’

In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space … [+] Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specially designed to capture infrared light from the first galaxies that formed in the early universe. (Laura Betz/NASA via AP)

As predicted early last month, NASA has officially announced that it has delayed the launch of its billion-dollar next-generation space telescope until October 31, 2021.

That’s a seven-month delay on the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST or simply “Webb”)’s previous targeted to launch in March 2021. It’s just the latest delay in a project that has seen several deadlines missed in getting the successor to the Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes into space.

However, this time NASA has a good excuse—the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why is Webb delayed?

“Webb is the world’s most complex space observatory, and our top science priority, and we’ve worked hard to keep progress moving during the pandemic,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, at the agency’s headquarters in Washington on Thursday.

“The team continues to be focused on reaching milestones and arriving at the technical solutions that will see us through to this new launch date next year.”

Aerial view of Vega and Ariane 5 launch pads at Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. An … [+] Ariane 5 is shown in the background, during its transfer from the BAF (Final Assembly Building) to the Spaceport’s ELA-3 launch zone, in March 2012.

ESA–Stephane Corvaja

Where will Webb launch from?

Now targeted for launch on October 31, 2021, the space telescope will lift-off atop an Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket from the European spaceport to the northwest of Kourou in French Guiana in South America.

Early in 2021, Webb will be will folded “origami-style” for shipment to the launch site and fitted inside the Ariane 5 launch vehicle fairing, said NASA.

Where will Webb go?

Unlike Hubble and Spitzer, which are in orbit of Earth, Webb will travel to an orbit about a million miles from Earth.

Once there, Webb will unfold its five-layered, tennis court-sized sunshield, then deploy its 6.5-meter primary mirror that will be able to detect the faint light of far-away stars and galaxies.

What will Webb do?

Webb is the most ambitious and complex space science telescope ever constructed, so it should be worth waiting for. In an initial 10-year mission Webb will study the solar system, directly image exoplanets, photograph the first galaxies, and explore the mysteries of the origins of the Universe.

Where is Webb now?

JWST is currently being tested at Northrop Grumman’s cleanroom in Redondo Beach, California, which like everywhere else has experienced reduced staff, disruption to shift work and increased safety precautions.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope in the clean room at Northrop Grumman, Redondo Beach, California, … [+] in July 2020.

NASA/Chris Gunn

How much does Webb cost?

Despite the latest delay NASA insists it can stay within JWST’s $8.8 billion development cost cap. “Based on current projections, the program expects to complete the remaining work within the new schedule without requiring additional funds,” said Gregory Robinson, NASA Webb program director at the agency’s headquarters.

“After resuming full operations to prepare for upcoming final observatory system-level environmental testing this summer, major progress continues towards preparing this highly complex observatory for launch.”

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.

