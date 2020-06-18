Judge Blocks Removal Of Robert E. Lee Statue

TOPLINE

One of the most prominent Confederate monuments—the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia—is staying around indefinitely after a judge extended an injunction stopping the statue’s removal, blocking Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to have the controversial public image of the Confederate general removed.

RICHMOND, VA – JUNE 04: Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax speaks to demonstrators in front of … [+] a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is pictured on June 4, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced plans to take down the statue. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

KEY FACTS

A judge on Thursday extended an earlier 10-day injunction that was set to expire, stemming from a lawsuit that cites a 130-year-old agreement the state signed to take control of the statue promising that it would be considered “perpetually sacred.” Protests following the death of George Floyd has brought Confederate iconography into greater scrutiny, with renewed calls to take down monuments and memorials honoring the Confederacy that are seen in many cities across the South. On June 4, Gov. Northam had announced that the controversial statue would be taken down and put into storage, but a Richmond judge issued a 10-day injunction blocking the removal on June 8 after the great-grandson of two men that signed a deed giving the state control of the the monument in 1890 sued the state.

This is a developing story.

