Juice WRLD Charts Another No. 1 Album Less Than A Year After His Death

It has now been a little more than half a year since Juice WRLD ingested an accidental overdose and passed away at the far-too-young age of 21, and in the months since his tragic death, fans have rallied around his music to remember him. Now, the rapper’s family and team have solidified his legacy by giving the millions who loved his art more to listen to and remember him by, and they have collectively responded by consuming his first posthumous release in huge numbers.

WRLD’s Legends Never Die debuts at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard 200, making him one of only a relatively small number of artists who have scored a chart-topper of completely original material after their death.

Legends Never Die opens as high as a title can thanks to 497,000 equivalent units. Of that sum, 209,000 are pure purchases, while 283,000 are made up of streaming equivalents, as the tracks featured on the set were played 422 million times on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.

WRLD has now reached the Billboard 200’s summit twice, once while he was alive and now a second time. He first hit the peak position with Death Race for Love, which found its way to the highest reaches of the chart last spring. Including those two wins, he has now snagged four top 10 titles, as his previous releases Goodbye & Good Riddance and Wrld on Drugs (a joint effort with fellow rapper Future) peaked at Nos. 4 and 2, respectively.

Legends Never Die was preceded by several singles, all of which reached the Hot 100. First up was “Righteous,” which lifted as high as No. 11, almost becoming another top 10 smash for the rapper. Follow-up “Tell Me U Luv Me” with Trippie Redd also missed a special mark by just one space, as it debuted and peaked at No. 41. The latest focus, “Life’s a Mess” with Halsey, opened at No. 74, though its low placement was due in part to a mid-week release, and it will probably climb in the coming frames.

When the Hot 100 refreshes in a little more than a day, it’s likely that many songs featured on Legends Never Die will appear on the chart, and he stands a good chance at earning more top 10 wins and plenty of top 40s.

